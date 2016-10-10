Photos: Heathwood Hall plays Cardinal Newman

Heathwood Hall's DQ Joseph makes an interception over Cardinal Newman's Chris Carter during the game between Heathwood Hall at Cardinal Newman.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
The Cardinal Newman band performs the National Anthem before the game between Heathwood Hall at Cardinal Newman.
Heathwood Hall and Cardinal Newman captains participate in the pregame coin flip before the game between Heathwood Hall at Cardinal Newman.
Cardinal Newman players enter the field before the game between Heathwood Hall at Cardinal Newman.
Cardinal Newman's Jalen Geiger makes a gain as Heathwood Hall's Matt Watford closes in during the game between Heathwood Hall at Cardinal Newman.
Cardinal Newman's Jalen Geiger is brought down by Heathwood Hall's Matt Watford during the game between Heathwood Hall at Cardinal Newman.
Cardinal Newman head coach Doug Dutton, middle, speaks with quarterback Cam Tringali during the game between Heathwood Hall at Cardinal Newman.
Cardinal Newman's Jalen Geiger runs for a gain during the game between Heathwood Hall at Cardinal Newman.
Heathwood Hall running back Reagan Olsen is stopped near his own goal line by Cardinal Newman's Dima Daley during the game between Heathwood Hall at Cardinal Newman.
Heathwood Hall punter Benton Mason gets off a punt from his own end zone during the game between Heathwood Hall at Cardinal Newman.
Heathwood Hall's DQ Joseph drops a would-be interception while defending Cardinal Newman's Chico Carter during the game between Heathwood Hall at Cardinal Newman.
Heathwood Hall quarterback Duffy Beal is sacked by Cardinal Newman's Joshua Garcia during the game between Heathwood Hall at Cardinal Newman.
Heathwood Hall running back Reagan Olsen makes a gain during the game between Heathwood Hall at Cardinal Newman.
Heathwood Hall wide receiver runs after the catch as Cardinal Newman's Sam Hall, left, and Isaiah Davis close in during the game between Heathwood Hall at Cardinal Newman.
Cardinal Newman head coach Doug Dutton directs his team during the game between Heathwood Hall at Cardinal Newman.
Cardinal Newman running back Zenas Murphy attempts to get around Heathwood Hall's Gus Gudmundson during the game between Heathwood Hall at Cardinal Newman.
Heathwood Hall's Benton Mason returns an interception during the game between Heathwood Hall at Cardinal Newman.
Heathwood Hall wide receiver is brought down by Cardinal Newman's Shane O'Connor during the game between Heathwood Hall at Cardinal Newman.
Cardinal Newman quarterback Cam Tringali passes during the game between Heathwood Hall at Cardinal Newman.
Heathwood Hall quarterback Duffy Beal scrambles during the game between Heathwood Hall at Cardinal Newman.
Heathwood Hall's Mac Hardy runs for a long touchdown during the game between Heathwood Hall at Cardinal Newman.
Heathwood Hall's DQ Joseph, #24, and teammate Davis Buchanan celebrate an interception by Joseph during the game between Heathwood Hall at Cardinal Newman.
Former Gamecocks great Marcus Lattimore helps coach Heathwood Hall during the game between Heathwood Hall at Cardinal Newman.
Heathwood Hall head coach Steve Victory directs his team during the game between Heathwood Hall at Cardinal Newman.
