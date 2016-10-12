High School Football

October 12, 2016 11:25 AM

SCHSL extends football season another week

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

The end of the high school football season in South Carolina has been pushed back another week.

On Wednesday, the South Carolina High School League Executive League committee voted 10-2 to move the end of the regular season back to Nov. 11 because of schools dealing with the effects of Hurricane Matthew.

The playoffs will begin Nov. 18 with state championships being held Dec. 16-17. The Class A and 2A games will be at Benedict College with Classes 3A, 4A and 5A set for Williams-Brice Stadium.

Stay with thestate.com for more on this story.

Related content

High School Football

Comments

Videos

Team of Week: Irmo hopes for strong finish after OT win

View more video

Sports Videos