North Central’s Cunningham, Gamecock commit OrTre Smith named Mr. Football finalists

North Central’s Cedrick Cunningham and South Carolina commit OrTre Smith are among the five finalists announced Wednesday for South Carolina’s Mr. Football.
The other three finalists are Northwestern quarterback Gage Maloney, Broome linebacker D’Marco Jackson and Greer’s Noah Hannon. Jackson will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.
The award will be announced at halftime of the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives North-South Football game in Myrtle Beach on Dec. 10.
Cunningham, a two-way player, has rushed for 963 yards and has 12 touchdowns this season. On defense, he’s second on the team with 38 tackles and one interception.
Smith had 84 catches for 1,364 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. He’s ranked as the No. 85 player in the country, according to Rivals and the No. 86 recruit according to 247Sports. He’s the No. 1 prospect in South Carolina for the 2017 class, according to 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite ranking that factors in all networks.
Maloney’s one of the top passers in the state and has thrown for 2,024 yards and 19 touchdowns this season.
