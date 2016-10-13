Photos: Big Thursday Night Football: Blythewood vs Lexington

Blythewood Bengal wide receiver Kameron Riley took a moment to flex as him and his teammates took the field for their game against Lexington.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Lexington's quarterback Chase Crouch was under constant pressure from Blythewood's Cassius Garner during their game on Thursday.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Blythewood and Lexington players wait at the line for a play to start during their game Thursday.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Blythewood and Lexington players sported pink socks to show their support for Breast Cancer Awareness month during their Thursday match up.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Blythewood students and fans wore pink shirts that read "The Wood" to show their solidarity with Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Blythewood players stop yardage attempted by Lexington's Dai'Quan Wells during their Thursday night match up.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Blythewood and Lexington players sported pink socks to show their support for Breast Cancer Awareness month during their Thursday match up.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Lexington's Oscar Ferguson narrowly escapes being tackled by a Blythewood defender during their match up on Thursday.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Football game officials bring the chains on the field to measure a very close first down.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Blythewood's wide receiver Kenny Benton attempted to take advantage of a gap in Lexington's defense during their Thursday night game.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Blythewood's Jordyn Adam does his best to stay footed as Lexington's John Mills leaps over players in attempt to make a stop.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Lexington's kicker Gunnar Kennedy attempts a field goal against Blythewood during the team's match up on Thursday.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Lexington's quarterback Chase Crouch receives some coverage from defensive back Dai'Quan Wells as Blythewood's Cassius Garner applies pressure.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Blythewood's Jordyn Adam picks up yardage against Lexington during their game on Thursday.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Blythewood's Kenny Benton stiff arms Lexington's Will Mosier on a kick off return during their Thursday night match up.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Blythewood's defensive back Terrance Coates set his sights on Lexington's wide receiver Jordan Hiller in attempt to stop the play during their game on Thursday.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Lexington's quarterback Chase Crouch prepares to attempt to connect a pass to wide receiver Trey Norman.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Blythewood football players take enter the field to prepare for their home game against the Lexington Wildcats.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com