Blythewood survives surge

Blythewood has played a couple of games with wild finishes that have gone against them in the end.
They flipped the script this time and stopped a controversial play in the final 10 seconds to claim a 32-20 victory over Lexington on Thursday night.
Lexington had a second and goal from the 2-yard line with 20 seconds remaining when Cassius Garner forced Chase Crouch to fumble at the goal line. One official looked to mark him down short of the end zone but no whistle was blown. Sekwan Jenkins scooped up the loose ball and raced 100 yards as time expired.
“I didn’t see it,” Blythewood coach Dan Morgan said. “I thought we stopped him short, and all of a sudden, I see Sekwan with the ball. I hear no whistles. We’ve had crazy stuff happen to us, so it’s kind of nice to finally to have one go our way.”
Garner was the closest one to the play.
“I just know when he tried to score, he reached out for it and luckily I was there to make the play,” Garner said. “I just know when I hit him the ball came out. I didn’t exactly know where I was.”
The finish took away from a back and forth contest that ultimately was decided by the Bengals defense. Jaydon Brunson returned an interception 62 yards earlier in the fourth quarter to break a 20-all tie.
Blythewood (6-2, 3-1) also got three touchdowns from Kenny Benton. Benton opened the scoring with a 64-yard pass from Jordyn Adams on the third offensive play of the game.
After Lexington (5-3, 2-2) took a 14-6 lead in the second quarter, Adams again found Benton on a 80-yard scoring strike to pull the Bengals back within one point, 14-13.
Dai’Quan Wells scored on the opening drive of the third quarter to make it 20-13.
Two plays later, Benton took a lateral and broke a tackle on the sideline before racing 61 yards for the score.
TURNING POINT
Outside the end, Brunson turned in the play of the game. He almost got an interception on the first play of the Lexington drive but didn’t miss on his second chance. He broke on the out pattern, picked the ball and went 61 yards untouched for the go ahead score with 9:57 remaining.
KEY PERFORMERS
Kenny Benton: The senior wide receiver finished with six catches, 163 yards and two touchdowns and added 70 yards on two carries and a touchdown.
John Mills: The junior defensive lineman recorded three sacks and blocked a Blythewood punt that led to a Lexington touchdown.
Dai’Quan Wells: The senior running finished with 211 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries.
KEY NUMBERS
2: Blythewood scored two defensive TDs in the game.
18:42: Time of possession for Blythewood. Their longest scoring drive was 32 seconds
THEY SAID IT
“To get away with playing completely awful and to be in it down the stretch against a good ball club in Lexington was big,” Morgan
“I know exactly how coach Stepp feels. He’s probably looking at his film right away. I’m going to as well. I know the refs had a better view than I did so I had no way of calling that one. I don’t want anyone to lose the game when they should have won the game because I know that feeling.” Morgan
HOW THEY SCORED
1st Quarter
B – Kenny Benton 64 pass from Jordyn Adams (kick blocked) 11:28
L – Dai’Quan Wells 2 run (Gunnar Kennedy kick) 1:57
2nd Quarter
L – Oscar Ferguson 13 pass from Chase Crouch (Kennedy kick) 5:17
B – Benton 80 pass from Adams (Ben Kline kick) 5:00
3rd Quarter
L – Wells 22 run (kick failed) 7:47
B – Benton 61 run (Kline kick) 1:55
4th Quarter
B – Jaydon Brunson 62 interception return (kick failed) 9:57
B – Sekwan Jenkins 100 fumble return (no kick) 0:00
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: L – Dai’Quan Wells 33-211, Chase Crouch 13-54, Donte Davis 7-18, Cooper Smith 3-5. B – Chris Woodall 10-73, Jordyn Adams 17-26, Kenny Benton 2-70, Jeffrey Watkins 1-0.
Passing: L – Crouch 13-22-1-122. B – Adams 7-13-0-192.
Receiving: L – Jordan Hiller 4-30, Oscar Ferguson 4-37, Norman 2-18, Wells 1-19, Jacobs 1-10. B – Kenny Benton 6-163, Roger Carter 1-29.
