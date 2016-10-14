Week 8 Midlands high school football capsules

Batesburg-Leesville (4-2, 1-0) at Bamberg-Ehrhardt (6-0, 1-0)
Radio/Internet: 1430 AM/ PalmettoSportscast.com
Players to watch – B-L: QB Bishop Cannon, DL Zhadrian Burgess; B-E: Jamari Dunbar, Jack McDonald
Notes: First meeting since 1978. B-L leads all-time series 2-0. … Bamberg is ranked No. 2 in 2A and Batesburg-Leesville is No. 6. … B-L quarterback Bishop Cannon has accounted for 14 touchdowns. … Bamberg-Ehrhardt is allowing just 5 points a game.
Camden (3-3, 0-0) at Chester (6-1, 1-0)
Radio/Internet: 102.7 FM
Players to watch – CAM: QB Devin Beckley, WR JoJo Watson; CHE: QB Malik Williams, DE/LB Radarrius Wright
Notes: First meeting between teams since 2007 in a series that dates back to 1957. … Region opener for Camden. … Chester is averaging 41 points a game. … JoJo Watson leads the Midlands in receiving with 643 yards. Chester QB Malik Williams has thrown for 913 yards and rushed for 894 with 23 total TDs.
Gilbert (6-0, 1-0), at Strom Thurmond (4-2, 1-0)
Players to watch – G: RB Catriez Cook, DB Dylan McNatt; ST: QB Tyrece Nick, DE Tre Moore
Notes: First meeting since 2013. Strom Thurmond leads all-time series 6-0. … Strom Thurmond is ranked No. 4 and Gilbert No. 6 in this week’s 3A poll. … Gilbert’s Catriez Cook leads the Midlands in rushing with 1,040 yards. … Strom Thurmond averages 39. 3 points a game while Gilbert is scoring 39 points a game. … ST quarterback Tyrece Nick is averaging 251 all-purpose yards per game.
Richland Northeast (4-2, 0-1) at Ridge View (5-1, 0-1)
Radio: 107.5 FM
Players to watch – RNE: QB Aloysius Jackson, DE Dequan Holley; RV: DE Damani Staley, DB/RB Latheron Rogers-Anderson
Notes: First meeting between two schools since 2013. RNE leads all-time series 11-5 and has won four straight against Blazers. … Ridge View’s Damani Staley leads the Midlands with nine sacks. … RV quarterback Jalen Smith has accounted for 1,648 yards of total offense and 10 TDs. … RNE is giving up 45 points a game in its two losses. … Four different RNE players have rushed for more than 200 yards this season. .
Spring Valley (4-2, 1-1) at River Bluff (1-6, 0-3)
TV/Internet: Wach Fox 57.2 (TWC 1250)/www.wach.com
Players to watch – SV: QB Quincy Hill, LB Channing Tindall; RB: WR DJ Ledell, P/K Dawson Henis
Notes: First meeting between two schools. … Trevon Duckett leads SV with three interceptions. … SV averages 339 yards a game on the ground. … SV’s Da’Prince Haynes leads team with 81 tackles and is tied for team lead with four sacks. …RB’s DJ Ledell had five catches for 136 yards in last game against Lexington.
White Knoll (4-2, 1-1) at Dutch Fork (6-0, 2-0)
Players to watch – WK: RB Maurice Jones, LB Joe Beckett; DF: WR Bobby Irby, QB Reese Nichols
Notes: Dutch Fork has won five straight in series and is 11-2 all-time against White Knoll. … DF quarterback Reese Nichols has completed at least 50 percent of his passes in last four games. … Dutch Fork has outscored opponents 237-84 this season. … White Knoll and Dutch Fork have each allowed just seven points in first quarter this year. … Timberwolves averaging 363 yards a game on offense.
Wilson Hall (5-1, 3-1) at Hammond (5-1, 3-1)
Players to watch – WH: RB Justin Timmons, LB Mitchell Matthews; H: QB Corbett Glick, WR Lucas Prickett
Notes: Last two meetings, both Hammond victories, have been decided by seven points or less. … Hammond is averaging 445.3 yards per game on offense. … Hammond QB Corbett Glick leads Midlands with 1,565 yards passing and 19 TDs. … Mitchell Matthews leads Wilson Hall with seven sacks. As a team, WH has 20 this season.
York (2-4, 1-0) at Westwood (2-4, 1-0)
Players to watch – Y: QB Ethan Mitchell, Dondre Douglas; W: LB Darieus McCaskill, QB Elijah Heatley
Notes: First meeting between two schools. … Westwood has allowed just two sacks this year. … Darieus McCaskill leads Westwood with 64 tackles, including nine tackles for loss. … Paul Moore leads York with eight rushing touchdowns.
