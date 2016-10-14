Photos: Ridge View vs. Richland Northeast football

Ridge View's D'ondray Bryson-Ashford tackles Richland Northeast's Austin Howze during their game on Friday night.
C. Rush
Ridge View's Bernard Porter secures the football after a pass during their game against Richland Northeast.
C. Rush
Ridge View's Cameron Butler waits for the announcement of a penalty during their game against Richland Northeast.
C. Rush
Ridge View's defensive line gets ready for a play during their game against Richland Northeast.
C. Rush
Game officials discuss a penalty during the Ridge View and Northeast football game.
C. Rush
Ridge View's Jahiem Forham narrowly tackles Richland Northeast's TyQuandre Davis during their Friday night match up.
C. Rush
Richland Northeast's TyQuandre Davis battles for yards against Ridge View during their Friday night game.
C. Rush
Ridge View players hold a time out huddle during their game against Richland Northeast.
C. Rush
Richland Northeast's Aloysius Jackson runs a quarterback sneak against Ridge View during their match up on Friday night.
C. Rush
Richland Northeast's quarterback Aloysius Jackson looks for an open receiver during their game against Ridge View.
C. Rush
Richland Northeast's Austin Howze battles for yards against Ridge View during their Friday night game.
C. Rush
Richland Northeast's quarterback Aloysius Jackson makes a pass during their game against Ridge View.
C. Rush
Richland Northeast's TyQuandre Davis battles for yards against Ridge View during their Friday night game.
C. Rush
Ridge View's Bernard Porter(84) and quarterback Jalen Smith celebrate after a touchdown by Porter.
C. Rush
Ridge View's quarterback Jalen Smith gets ready to make a passing play against Richland Northeast during their game on Friday.
C. Rush
Ridge View and Richland Northeast players get ready for a play on the line during their match up.
C. Rush
Richland Northeast's Justin Woodberry prepares for a play against Ridge View during their Friday night game.
C. Rush
Richland Northeast's Kelon Johnson battles with Ridge View's Darnell Grice during a play during their Friday night football game.
C. Rush
Ridge View's Jalen Smith attempts to stiff arm Richland Northeast's Mike Joyner during their game on Friday.
C. Rush
