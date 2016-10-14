Midlands and SC high school football scores, Week 8

Thursday’s Midlands scores
Blythewood 32, Lexington 20
Fox Creek 38, Gray Collegiate 37 (OT)
Friday’s Midlands scores
A.C. Flora 61, Midland Valley 47
Airport 40, Aiken 36
Batesburg-Leesville 41, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 20
Chapin 44, Lower Richland 24
Chapman 51, Mid-Carolina 7
Chester 58, Camden 33
Dutch Fork 42, White Knoll 10
Eau Claire 52, CA Johnson 16
Gilbert 49, Strom Thurmond 28
Hammond 44, Wilson Hall 0
Hartsville 28, Lugoff-Elgin 14
Indian Land 13, Columbia 6
Newberry 31, Clinton 20
Richard Winn 51, Laurens Academy 6
Ridge View 28, Richland Northeast 14
Saluda 49, Keenan 14
Spring Valley 45, River Bluff 21
Swansea 20, Pelion 8
York 10, Westwood 8
WW King 44, Newberry Academy 30
Buford at North Central, ppd., to Nov. 11
Brookland-Cayce at Edisto, ppd to Nov. 11
Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Dreher, ppd., to Nov. 11
Saturday Midlands
Porter-Gaud at Cardinal Newman, 1 p.m.
Statewide scores
Abbeville 31, Liberty 0
Andrew Jackson 21, Chesterfield 14
Barnwell 31, Allendale-Fairfax 0
Belton-Honea Path 14, D.W. Daniel 0
Bishop England 45, Hanahan 24
Blacksburg 30, St. Joseph 24
Blackville-Hilda 16, Estill 0
Boiling Springs 38, Gaffney 0
Calhoun County 28, Silver Bluff 21
Cane Bay 56, R.B. Stall 0
Charleston Collegiate 28, Patrick Henry Academy 26
Christ Church Episcopal 42, Landrum 7
Crescent 33, Pendleton 20
Darlington 21, Lakewood 7
Dorchester Academy 19, Thomas Heyward Academy 13
Eastside 69, Travelers Rest 7
Emerald 60, Carolina High and Academy 6
Fort Dorchester 44, Ashley Ridge 13
Greenville 35, Greer 14
Greenwood 31, Hillcrest 28
James F. Byrnes 42, Nation Ford 27
Lamar 58, Timmonsville 8
Laurence Manning Academy 28, Pinewood Prep 8
Laurens 35, Riverside 9
McBee 42, Great Falls 6
McCormick 28, Dixie 21
Military Magnet Academy 34, Charleston Charter 20
Ninety Six 35, Southside Christian 34
North Charleston 28, Burke 12
Northwestern 40, Clover 21
Orangeburg Prep 26, Northwood Academy 10
Palmetto 48, Berea 12
Powdersville 37, Southside 20
Robert E. Lee Academy 41, Florence Christian 21
Rock Hill 48, Fort Mill 28
Seneca 45, Walhalla 3
South Aiken 30, North Augusta 20
South Pointe 36, Lancaster 14
Spartanburg 41, Dorman 21
Spartanburg Christian 24, Augusta Christian, Ga. 21
St. John's 36, Scott's Branch 22
Summerville 31, James Island 0
T.L. Hanna 41, Woodmont 21
Trinity Byrnes School 17, Thomas Sumter Academy 9
W. Wyman King Academy 44, Newberry Academy 30
Wagener-Salley 32, Ridge Spring-Monetta 14
Wando 26, Goose Creek 21
West Ashley 35, Stratford 14
Westside 37, J.L. Mann 9
Williamsburg Academy 55, Greenwood Christian 36
Woodruff 31, Broome 27
Wren 55, Pickens 13
