High School Football

October 14, 2016 10:39 PM

Midlands and SC high school football scores, Week 8

From staff reports

Thursday’s Midlands scores

Blythewood 32, Lexington 20

Fox Creek 38, Gray Collegiate 37 (OT)

Friday’s Midlands scores

A.C. Flora 61, Midland Valley 47

Airport 40, Aiken 36

Batesburg-Leesville 41, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 20

Chapin 44, Lower Richland 24

Chapman 51, Mid-Carolina 7

Chester 58, Camden 33

Dutch Fork 42, White Knoll 10

Eau Claire 52, CA Johnson 16

Gilbert 49, Strom Thurmond 28

Hammond 44, Wilson Hall 0

Hartsville 28, Lugoff-Elgin 14

Indian Land 13, Columbia 6

Newberry 31, Clinton 20

Richard Winn 51, Laurens Academy 6

Ridge View 28, Richland Northeast 14

Saluda 49, Keenan 14

Spring Valley 45, River Bluff 21

Swansea 20, Pelion 8

York 10, Westwood 8

WW King 44, Newberry Academy 30

Buford at North Central, ppd., to Nov. 11

Brookland-Cayce at Edisto, ppd to Nov. 11

Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Dreher, ppd., to Nov. 11

Saturday Midlands

Porter-Gaud at Cardinal Newman, 1 p.m.


 

Statewide scores

A.C. Flora 61, Midland Valley 47

Abbeville 31, Liberty 0

Airport 40, Aiken 36

Andrew Jackson 21, Chesterfield 14

Barnwell 31, Allendale-Fairfax 0

Batesburg-Leesville 41, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 20

Belton-Honea Path 14, D.W. Daniel 0

Bishop England 45, Hanahan 24

Blacksburg 30, St. Joseph 24

Blackville-Hilda 16, Estill 0

Boiling Springs 38, Gaffney 0

Calhoun County 28, Silver Bluff 21

Cane Bay 56, R.B. Stall 0

Chapin 44, Lower Richland 24

Chapman 51, Mid-Carolina 7

Charleston Collegiate 28, Patrick Henry Academy 26

Chester 58, Camden 33

Christ Church Episcopal 42, Landrum 7

Crescent 33, Pendleton 20

Darlington 21, Lakewood 7

Dorchester Academy 19, Thomas Heyward Academy 13

Dutch Fork 42, White Knoll 10

Eastside 69, Travelers Rest 7

Eau Claire 52, C.A. Johnson 16

Emerald 60, Carolina High and Academy 6

Fort Dorchester 44, Ashley Ridge 13

Gilbert 49, Strom Thurmond 28

Greenville 35, Greer 14

Greenwood 31, Hillcrest 28

Hammond 44, Wilson Hall 0

Hartsville 28, Lugoff-Elgin 14

Indian Land 13, Columbia 6

James F. Byrnes 42, Nation Ford 27

Lamar 58, Timmonsville 8

Laurence Manning Academy 28, Pinewood Prep 8

Laurens 35, Riverside 9

McBee 42, Great Falls 6

McCormick 28, Dixie 21

Military Magnet Academy 34, Charleston Charter 20

Newberry 31, Clinton 20

Ninety Six 35, Southside Christian 34

North Charleston 28, Burke 12

Northwestern 40, Clover 21

Orangeburg Prep 26, Northwood Academy 10

Palmetto 48, Berea 12

Powdersville 37, Southside 20

Richard Winn Academy 51, Laurens Academy 6

Ridge View 28, Richland Northeast 14

Robert E. Lee Academy 41, Florence Christian 21

Rock Hill 48, Fort Mill 28

Saluda 49, W.J. Keenan 14

Seneca 45, Walhalla 3

South Aiken 30, North Augusta 20

South Pointe 36, Lancaster 14

Spartanburg 41, Dorman 21

Spartanburg Christian 24, Augusta Christian, Ga. 21

Spring Valley 45, River Bluff 21

St. John's 36, Scott's Branch 22

Summerville 31, James Island 0

T.L. Hanna 41, Woodmont 21

Trinity Byrnes School 17, Thomas Sumter Academy 9

W. Wyman King Academy 44, Newberry Academy 30

Wagener-Salley 32, Ridge Spring-Monetta 14

Wando 26, Goose Creek 21

West Ashley 35, Stratford 14

Westside 37, J.L. Mann 9

Williamsburg Academy 55, Greenwood Christian 36

Woodruff 31, Broome 27

Wren 55, Pickens 13

York Comprehensive 10, Westwood 8

Related content

High School Football

Comments

Videos

Postgame comments from Blythewood's win over Lexington

View more video

Sports Videos