Big interception, second half key Spring Valley

Snake bit.
Those were the only words River Bluff coach David Bennett could use to describe Friday’s 45-21 loss to Spring Valley.
With the Gators trailing 10-7 early in the second half, River Bluff mounted a drive looking for the go-ahead score. Spring Valley’s Treveon Duckett, however, got an interception and returned it 60 yards to the River Bluff 10-yard line.
The Vikings needed two plays to score, pushing the lead to 10 points.
“That was a big shift for us,” Spring Valley coach Robin Bacon said. “They were moving the ball well, and our defense made a great play. They played well all night.”
Spring Valley would score 21-straight to take a commanding lead into the fourth quarter.
“We were a little rusty in the first half,” Bacon said. “We came out and got our focus, and really did some things well in the second half.”
Quincy Hill led the Vikings’ rushing attack with 152 yards and a touchdown.
“The offense was able to come around,” Hill said. “I’ve got to thank our boys, these other backs. I couldn’t do it without them.”
Spring Valley would rush for almost 350 yards in the victory.
The Vikings improve to 2-1 in region play and face Dutch Fork next week.
“We control our destiny,” Bacon said. “We have to take what we learned from this game and keep moving forward.”
The loss drops River Bluff to 1-4 in region play. The Gators face Irmo next week.
TURNING POINT
With River Bluff looking for the go-ahead score, Duckett intercepted a pass and returned it 60 yards to set the Vikings up first-and-goal at the River Bluff 10.
KEY PERFORMERS
Hill: Spring Valley quarterback led the option attack while leading the Vikings in rushing with 152 yards and a touchdown.
Antonio Gantt: River Bluff running back accounted for both touchdowns, rushing and returning a kickoff 85 yards.
KEY NUMBERS
3: Weeks since Spring Valley had taken the field for a live game.
THEY SAID IT
“I like that” – Spring Valley quarterback Hill, talking about his defense and special teams setting the offense up twice with first-and-goal.
“Working with kids, and working in athletics. That’s two blessings right there.” – Bennett, summing up what it means to lead the Gators at home for his last game.
HOW THEY SCORED
1st Quarter
SV: Bruce Williams 42 yard field goal (6:11)
2nd Quarter
SV: Tate I’auolauo 2 yard run – Jake Hamilton kick (4:36)
RB: Antonio Gantt 1 yard run – Mclean Robertson kick (0:17)
3rd Quarter
SV: Terrell Jackson 6 yard run – Hamilton kick (8:35)
SV: KeAndre Jones 34 yard run – Hamilton kick (5:52)
4th Quarter
SV: Quincy Hill 72 yard run – Hamilton kick (8:36)
RB: Antonio Gantt 85 yard kickoff return – Robertson kick (8:15)
SV: Terrell Jackson 1 yard run – Hamilton kick (4:52)
RB: Stephen Kight 15 yard touchdown pass to DJ Ledell – Chris Williams kick (3:52)
SV: Marcus Simpson 60 yard interception return – Hamilton kick (0:52)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: SV: Terrell Jackson 12-99- 2, Quincy Hill 14-152-1, KeAndre Jones 4-67-1, Tate I’auolauo 10-28-1, Chase Hayes 1-7, RB: Ti’Juan Glenn 8-17, Antonio Gantt 9-85-1
Passing: SV: Quincy Hill 1-4- 31, RB: Stephen Kight 20-30- 195, Cleburne Gray 0-2
Receiving: SV: Cameron Thomas 1-31, RB: Da’Mone Spencer 6-76, Ti’Juan Glenn 4-32, Jacob Scott 3-18, Antonio Gantt 2-7, Jackson Hannon 2-11, DJ Ledell 2-30- 1
