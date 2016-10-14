Big interception, second half key Spring Valley

0:26 Controversial final play of Lexington and Blythewood game Pause

2:24 SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton discusses moving back football playoffs

1:52 Player of Week: Versatile Bemis playing big role for Chapin

1:20 Team of Week: Irmo hopes for strong finish after OT win

1:57 Postgame comments from Dutch Fork's win over Blythewood

2:03 Dutch Fork looks to slow down Blythewood's Adams in marquee matchup

2:21 Player of Week: Gilbert's Catriez Cook producing in variety of ways

2:28 Team of Week: Experienced defense paying off for White Knoll

2:18 Postgame comments from Gilbert's 56-27 win over Dreher

0:51 Watch: Gilbert assistant coach gets head shaved after team's 5-0 start