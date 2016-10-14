Skyhawks roll past Barons

After Wilson Hall’s first series Friday night at Edens Stadium, Hammond took the ball and took over the game.
The Skyhawks scored on all seven of their first-half possessions to mount a 44-0 lead, then drained a running clock in the second half to seal a shutout victory over the Barons.
Hammond (6-1 overall, 4-1 SCISA Region 3A) had no trouble moving the length of the field, thanks to Corbett Glick’s and Lucas Prickett’s nine connections for 186 yards and two touchdowns.
The Skyhawks bottled up the Wilson Hall offense, holding it to 24 yards total offense in the first two quarters, and 89 yards on the night.
Two turnovers by the Barons (5-2, 3-2) also played a role. Both fumbles inside their 20-yard line led to 10 Hammond points over 2 minutes.
The first fumble came late in the first quarter, with Hammond (6-1, 4-1) up 20-0. The Skyhawks sacked Burgess Jordan and pounced on a loose ball at the Wilson Hall 16-yard line. All Glick had to do was throw to Prickett in the end zone with no time on the clock.
Early in the second quarter, another fumble at the Wilson Hall 10-yard line resulted in a Lake Barrett field goal at the 10:20 mark, which made it 30-0 Skyhawks.
TURNING POINT
Wilson Hall took the opening kickoff and picked up a first down, but the Skyhawks forced a punt. Hammond’s first play from scrimmage was a 37-yard Glick-to- Prickett connection that set up the Skyhawks’ first score and set the tone for the rest of the game.
KEY PERFORMERS
Prickett: The Hammond receiver made nine catches for 186 yards and two touchdowns in the first half.
Glick: The Skyhawks’ quarterback was 16-for-19 for 271 yards and three touchdowns in the first half.
KEY NUMBERS
9: Net rushing yards picked up by the Barons in the first half.
342: Total offensive yards by Hammond in the first half.
THEY SAID IT
“We just knew we needed to execute on our side and I felt like we needed to on both sides of the ball. We scored every time we got the ball in the first half, and I felt like our defense has been tremendous all season and continued to play that way.” – Hammond head coach Erik Kimrey
“Tonight we got behind in a hurry. We had to play about perfect tonight and get a few breaks here and there, but Hammond did a nice job utilizing everything that happened when we gave them opportunities and we turned it over. The wheels fell off but I’m really proud of the way the kids played in the second half, they played hard all the way through the fourth quarter.” – Wilson Hall head coach Adam Jarecki
HOW THEY SCORED
1st Quarter
H – George Folline 12 pass from Corbett Glick (Lake Barrett kick) 8:25
H – Anthony Wilson 2 run (Barrett kick) 3:25
H – Jack Theodore 1 run (kick failed) :21
H – Lucas Prickett 16 pass from Glick (Barret kick) :00
2nd Quarter
H – Barrett 27 field goal, 10:20
H – Wilson 4 run (Barrett kick) 5:42
H – Prickett 59 pass from Glick (Barrett kick) 1:44
Individual statistics
Rushing: Wilson Hall – Justin Timmons 6-27, Hayes Goodson 7-34, Brad Goodson 2-6, Greyson Young2-2, Burgess Jordan 10-(-30). Hammond – Anthony Wilson 10-30, Corbett Glick 5-41, Jack Theodore 1-1, Josh Lipsitz 5-10, Andre Wilson 2-6.
Passing: Wilson Hall – Burgess Jordan 7-16-0. Hammond – Corbett Glick 16-19-0.
Receiving: Wilson Hall – Justin Timmons 2-2, Jacob Cotton 2-15, Palmer Richburg 2-6, Greyson Young 1-14. Hammond – Lucas Prickett 9-186, George Folline 2-17, Jack Theodore 2-33, Anthony Wilson 2-17, Michael Borden 1-18, Cleo Canty 1-16.
