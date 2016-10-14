Roundup: Airport, A.C. Flora earn pair of high-scoring victories

At Airport, Brett Burnett threw for 229 yards and had three total touchdowns as Airport won 40-36 over Aiken in a back-and-forth game to go to 2-0 in region play.
Kerryon Richardson caught four passes for 102 yards and a TD, and Jamri Robinson rushed for 103 yards and a score. Robinson also had a game-clinching interception.
CJ Wright added three catches for 99 yards and a TD for the Eagles.
A.C. Flora 61, Midland Valley 47
At Midland Valley, Willis Bethea, Lane Botkin and Coleman Pope each had two touchdowns in A.C. Flora’s victory.
The Falcons jumped out to a 33-13 lead before Midland Valley cut it to 54-47, but Cory Riley’s TD sealed it with 5:05 left.
Chapin 44, Lower Richland 24
At Chapin, Trad Beatty had an 81-yard TD pass and a 41-yard TD pass for Chapin.
Case Barber and Cooper Bemis each rushed for two touchdowns for the Eagles, who rotated quarterbacks throughout the night.
Chester 58, Camden 33
At Chester, Chester put up 38 straight points in the second quarter, turning a tie game into a 45-7 halftime lead. Camden put together a spirited second-half effort, but the Bulldogs were unable to draw any closer.
Chester QB Malik Williams ran for 240 yards and four scores.
Camden quarterback Devin Beckley found the end zone twice on 3-yard runs, turning in more than 60 rushing yards. Bulldog running back Jericho Murphy also turned in a strong effort, carrying 24 times for 135 yards and a score. Camden receiver JoJo Watson caught nine balls for 136 yards and a touchdown.
Batesburg-Leesville 41, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 20
At Bamberg, Bishop Cannon rushed for 185 yards and threw for 119 with two total touchdowns for Batesburg-Leesville.
B-L outgained Bamberg-Ehrhardt 418-180.
York 10, Westwood 8
At Westwood, York kicked a field goal with eight seconds left to defeat the Redhawks.
Hartsville 28, Lugoff-Elgin 14
At Lugoff, Hartsville quarterback AJ Joyner threw a TD and rushed for a TD in a penalty-filled game.
Tiyon Evans rushed for 89 yards and also a caught a TD for Hartsville. Lugoff-Elgin QB Chandler Price rushed for a TD on final play of first half to cut Hartsville’s lead to 14-7.
Saluda 49, Keenan 14
At Saluda, Malik Brooks rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns for Saluda.
Alajuwan Robinson rushed for 69 yards to lead Keenan.
