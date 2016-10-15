High School Football

October 15, 2016

Midlands high school football schedule, Week 9

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

All games start at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 20

Aiken at Dreher (Memorial Stadium)

Friday, Oct. 21

A.C. Flora at Lower Richland

Airport at South Aiken

Ben Lippen at Wilson Hall

Blythewood at White Knoll

Brookland-Cayce at Swansea

C.A. Johnson at Saluda

Chapman at Newberry

Chester at Fairfield Central

Darlington at Lugoff-Elgin

Dutch Fork at Spring Valley

Eau Claire at Gray Collegiate (Spirit Communications Park)

Edisto at Gilbert

Fox Creek at Keenan

Heathwood Hall at Orangeburg Prep

Holly Hill at Northside Christian

Indian Land at Camden

Laurens Academy at WW King

McCormick at Columbia

Mid-Carolina at Woodruff

Newberry Academy at Clarendon Hall

North Central at Chesterfield

Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Chapin

Pinewood Prep at Hammond

Pelion at Strom Thurmond

Richland Northeast at South Pointe

Richard Winn at Jefferson Davis

Ridge View at Westwood

River Bluff at Irmo

Silver Bluff at Batesburg-Leesville

