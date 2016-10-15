Midlands high school football schedule, Week 9

All games start at 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 20
Aiken at Dreher (Memorial Stadium)
Friday, Oct. 21
A.C. Flora at Lower Richland
Airport at South Aiken
Ben Lippen at Wilson Hall
Blythewood at White Knoll
Brookland-Cayce at Swansea
C.A. Johnson at Saluda
Chapman at Newberry
Chester at Fairfield Central
Darlington at Lugoff-Elgin
Dutch Fork at Spring Valley
Eau Claire at Gray Collegiate (Spirit Communications Park)
Edisto at Gilbert
Fox Creek at Keenan
Heathwood Hall at Orangeburg Prep
Holly Hill at Northside Christian
Indian Land at Camden
Laurens Academy at WW King
McCormick at Columbia
Mid-Carolina at Woodruff
Newberry Academy at Clarendon Hall
North Central at Chesterfield
Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Chapin
Pinewood Prep at Hammond
Pelion at Strom Thurmond
Richland Northeast at South Pointe
Richard Winn at Jefferson Davis
Ridge View at Westwood
River Bluff at Irmo
Silver Bluff at Batesburg-Leesville
Comments