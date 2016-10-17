Midlands Top 10 high school football poll

This week’s top 10 high school football teams in the Midlands, as voted by a panel at The State. Teams listed with record and previous week’s ranking:
Team Prv
1. Dutch Fork (7-0) 1
Last week: Def. White Knoll, 42-10
This week: at Spring Valley
2. Gilbert (7-0) 2
Last week: Def. Strom Thurmond 49-28
This week: vs. Edisto
3. Ridge View (6-1) 3
Last week: Def. Richland Northeast, 28-14
This week: at Westwood
4. Blythewood (6-2) T-4
Last week: Def. Lexington 32-20
This week: at White Knoll
5. Fairfield Central (6-2) T-4
Last week: Off
This week: vs. Chester
6. Brookland-Cayce (5-1) 6
Last week: Off
This week: at Swansea
7. Spring Valley (5-2) 7
Last week: Def. River Bluff, 45-21
This week: vs. Dutch Fork
8. Hammond (6-1) 8
Last week: Def. Wilson Hall, 44-20
This week: vs. Pinewood Prep
9. Chapin (5-2) NR
Last week: Def. Lower Richland, 44-20
This week: vs. Orangeburg-Wilkinson
10. Batesburg-Leesville (5-2) NR
Last week: Def. Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 41-20
This week: vs. Silver Bluff
Dropped out: Lexington, Newberry
Others receiving votes: Lexington, Richland Northeast, White Knoll
Comments