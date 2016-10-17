High School Football

October 17, 2016 1:27 PM

Midlands Top 10 high school football poll

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

This week’s top 10 high school football teams in the Midlands, as voted by a panel at The State. Teams listed with record and previous week’s ranking:

Team Prv

1. Dutch Fork (7-0) 1

Last week: Def. White Knoll, 42-10

This week: at Spring Valley

2. Gilbert (7-0) 2

Last week: Def. Strom Thurmond 49-28

This week: vs. Edisto

3. Ridge View (6-1) 3

Last week: Def. Richland Northeast, 28-14

This week: at Westwood

4. Blythewood (6-2) T-4

Last week: Def. Lexington 32-20

This week: at White Knoll

5. Fairfield Central (6-2) T-4

Last week: Off

This week: vs. Chester

6. Brookland-Cayce (5-1) 6

Last week: Off

This week: at Swansea

7. Spring Valley (5-2) 7

Last week: Def. River Bluff, 45-21

This week: vs. Dutch Fork

8. Hammond (6-1) 8

Last week: Def. Wilson Hall, 44-20

This week: vs. Pinewood Prep

9. Chapin (5-2) NR

Last week: Def. Lower Richland, 44-20

This week: vs. Orangeburg-Wilkinson

10. Batesburg-Leesville (5-2) NR

Last week: Def. Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 41-20

This week: vs. Silver Bluff

Dropped out: Lexington, Newberry

Others receiving votes: Lexington, Richland Northeast, White Knoll

Related content

High School Football

Comments

Videos

Postgame comments from Ridge View's win over Richland Northeast

View more video

Sports Videos