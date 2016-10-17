Mr. Football finalist Cunningham commits to Army

North Central’s Cedrick Cunningham, a Mr. Football finalist, committed to Army on Monday.
Cunningham also had offers from South Carolina State, Richmond and Appalachian State. He plays running back and defensive back for North Central, but will play defensive back in college.
“What drew me to Army initially was the life after football aspect, which is unmatched globally. As time went by, I bought into what the coaching staff pitched and saw myself as a fit,” Cunningham said. “I made the decision now because it felt like the perfect time. I was solid on Army being atop of my list then it was just a matter of making my commitment.”
Cunningham will visit West Point on Nov. 19 and take his official visit in January.
Cunningham, 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, has rushed for 963 yards and 12 total touchdowns this season on offense. On defense, he is second on the team with 38 tackles and one interception.
@ArmyWP_Football— Cedrick Cunningham (@when22comethru) October 16, 2016
