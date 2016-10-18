Honor roll: Top Week 8 Midlands high school football performances

Offense
Quarterback
Bryce Fields, Gray Collegiate – 16-of-23 passing for 283 yards, 2 TDs
Corbett Glick, Hammond – 16-of-20 passing for 271 yards, 3 TDs; 46 yards on 5 carries
Reese Nichols, Dutch Fork – 12-of-20 passing for 245 yards, 3 TDs; 29 yards, TD on 5 carries
Brett Burnett, Airport – 12-of-17 passing for 231 yards, 2 TDs; 12 yards, TD on 6 carries
Jalen Smith, Ridge View – 13-of-22 for 222 yards, 2 TDs; 42 yards on 15 carries
Stephen Kight, River Bluff – 19-of-30 for 196 yards, TD
Josh Strickland, Gilbert – 13-of-20 passing for 193 yards, 2 TDs
Jordyn Adams, Blythewood – 7-of-13 passing for 192 yards, 2 TDs; 26 yards on 17 carries
George Storm, Pelion – 10-of-15 passing for 183 yards, TD
Devin Beckley, Camden – 14-for-28 passing for 171 yards, TD
Quincy Hill, Spring Valley – 158 yards, TD on 15 carries; 1-of-4 passing for 30 yards
Jacob Jeffcoat, White Knoll – 16-of-29 passing for 154 yards
Corey Stone, Mid-Carolina – 8-of-14 passing for 138 yards
Carlton Andrews, A.C. Flora – 9-of-19 passing for 142 yards, 2 TDs; 120 carries, TD on 19 carries
Trad Beatty, Chapin – 7-of-13 passing for 136 yards, TD; 58 yards, TD on 5 carries
Effix Miller, Swansea – 18-of-20 passing for 128 yards, TD
Teion Thomas, C.A. Johnson – 3-of-9 passing for 125 yards, 29 yards on 9 carries; 1 reception for 15 yards
Bishop Cannon, Batesburg-Leesville – 9-of-16 passing for 119 yards, TD; 185 yards, TD on 10 carries
Running back
Catriez Cook, Gilbert – 287 yards, 5 TDs on 36 carries; 2 receptions for 30 yards
Dai’Quan Wells, Lexington – 211 yards, 2 TDs on 33 carries; 1 reception for 19 yards
Ron Hoff, Dutch Fork – 205 yards, 2 TDs on 19 carries
Tyquandre Davis, Richland Northeast – 154 yards, TD on 23 carries
Amir Abrams, Newberry – 139 yards, 2 TDs on 18 carries; TD receiving
Coleman Pope, A.C. Flora – 122 yards, 2 TDs on 15 carries
Greg Williams, Swansea – 110 yards, TD on 18 carries
Nate Miller, Columbia – 108 yards on 20 carries; 2 receptions for 21 yards; 1-of-1 passing for 30 yards
Jamir Robinson, Airport – 100 yards, 2 TDs on 17 carries; 1 reception for 32 yards; INT
Terrell Jackson, Spring Valley – 93 yards, 2 TDs on 13 carries
Jarquise Gunter, Eau Claire – 66 yards, 3 TDs on 8 carries; 3 receptions for 130 yards, 2 TDs; 2 returns for 43 yards
Wide receiver
Lucas Prickett, Hammond – 9 receptions for 186 yards, 2 TDs
Jo Jo Watson, Camden – 10 receptions 143 yards, TD; 2 kickoff returns for 57 yards
Kenny Benton, Blythewood – 6 receptions for 136 yards, 2 TDs; 70 yards, TD on 2 carries
Bobby Irby, Dutch Fork – 5 receptions for 132 yards, 3 TDs
Chylon Thomas, Gray Collegiate – 8 receptions for 122 yards, TD
Garrett Whetstone, A.C. Flora – 5 receptions for 110 yards, TD; INT on defense
Xzavion Gordon, Chapin – 4 receptions for 109 yards, TD
Kerryon Richardson, Airport – 4 receptions for 107 yards, TD
Tre’ High, Ridge View – 4 receptions for 93 yards, TD
CJ Wright, Airport – 3 receptions for 79 yards, TD; 30 yards on 4 carries
Line
Jordan Stiffler, Spring Valley – Graded 97 percent, 6 knockdowns, 1 pancake block
Jarrett Sandy, Swansea – Graded 94 percent, 9 pancake blocks
Josh Smith, Gilbert – Graded 95 percent, 6 knockdowns
Tristan Brown, Gilbert – Graded 93 percent, 4 knockdowns
Jamari Gordon, A.C. Flora – Graded 91 percent, 3 knockdowns
Matthew Branch, Spring Valley – Graded 90 percent, 5 knockdown blocks, 1 pancake block
Dahon Mixon, C.A. Johnson – Graded 89 percent, 2 knockdowns
Zeke Green, A.C. Flora – Graded 89 percent, 5 knockdowns
Robert Lindler, Airport – Graded 86 percent, 4 knockdowns
J.C. Redmond, Airport – Graded 85 percent, 2 knockdowns, 2 pancake blocks
Defense
Line
Nate Brunson, Blythewood – 19 tackles, 4 TFL
Daquan Holley, Richland Northeast – 15 tackles, sack, 4 TFL, QBH
Da’Prince Haynes, Spring Valley – 13 tackles, TFL
Tyhem Sheperd, Batesburg-Leesville – 13 tackles, 4 TFL, sack, 2 QBH
Sean Miller, Airport – 11 tackles, 2½ sacks, 3 TFL, 2 QBH
Damani Staley, Ridge View – 11 tackles 2 sacks, 2 ½ TFL, 2 QBH
Damion Daley, Ridge View – 10 tackles, 2 TFL
Kendrick Simpson, C.A. Johnson – 9 tackles, sack
Armon Bosier, Blythewood – 9 tackles, 2 TFL
John Mills, Lexington – 8 tackles, 3 ½ sacks
Elijah Lipscomb, A.C. Flora – 8 tackles, sack, PBU, QBH
Jaquarius Johnson, Gilbert – 7 tackles 2 FR, 1 sack TFL, QBH
Dahon Mixon, C.A. Johnson – 7 tackles, 3 sacks, 3 TFL, QBH
Will Florence, Swansea – 7 tackles, 3 sacks
Linebacker
Micah Byrd, Blythewood – 26 tackles, 2 TFL
Adam Rowson, Lugoff-Elgin – 25 tackles, 2 TFL, sack
Jacob Ely, Blythewood – 19 tackles, TFL
Chris Matthews, Gray Collegiate – 18 tackles, FF
Cam Payne, Lugoff-Elgin – 16 tackles, TFL
Henry Locke, Hammond – 15 tackles, 4 sacks, 2 TFL, FF
Channing Tindall, Spring Valley – 13 tackles, TFL
Blake Branham, Dutch Fork – 12 tackles, TFL
Brian Horn, Westwood – 12 tackles, 3 TFL, Blocked FG, 2-point conversion run
Secondary
Brian Brown, Blythewood – 16 tackles
Braxton Carr, Dutch Fork – 12 tackles, INT, FF
Dylan McNatt, Gilbert – 12 tackles, sack, PBU, QBH
Martavis Green, Richland Northeast – 11 tackles, FR
Sekwan Jenkins, Blythewood – 10 tackles, FR returned for TD
Keshoun Williams, Batesburg-Leesville – 10 tackles, TFL
Jaydon Brunson, Blythewood – 9 tackles, TFL, INT returned for TD
Keenan Coates, Swansea – 6 tackles, 2 INTs
Special teams
Thomas Hollingsworth, A.C. Flora – 90-yard kickoff return for TD; 3 receptions for 31 yards, TD
Dayrun Keith, Pelion – 4 punts for a 41.2-yard average
Offensive Player of Week: Catriez Cook, Gilbert
Defensive Player of Week: Henry Locke, Hammond
Comments