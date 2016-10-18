High School Football

Honor roll: Top Week 8 Midlands high school football performances

Offense

Quarterback

Bryce Fields, Gray Collegiate – 16-of-23 passing for 283 yards, 2 TDs

Corbett Glick, Hammond – 16-of-20 passing for 271 yards, 3 TDs; 46 yards on 5 carries

Reese Nichols, Dutch Fork – 12-of-20 passing for 245 yards, 3 TDs; 29 yards, TD on 5 carries

Brett Burnett, Airport – 12-of-17 passing for 231 yards, 2 TDs; 12 yards, TD on 6 carries

Jalen Smith, Ridge View – 13-of-22 for 222 yards, 2 TDs; 42 yards on 15 carries

Stephen Kight, River Bluff – 19-of-30 for 196 yards, TD

Josh Strickland, Gilbert – 13-of-20 passing for 193 yards, 2 TDs

Jordyn Adams, Blythewood – 7-of-13 passing for 192 yards, 2 TDs; 26 yards on 17 carries

George Storm, Pelion – 10-of-15 passing for 183 yards, TD

Devin Beckley, Camden – 14-for-28 passing for 171 yards, TD

Quincy Hill, Spring Valley – 158 yards, TD on 15 carries; 1-of-4 passing for 30 yards

Jacob Jeffcoat, White Knoll – 16-of-29 passing for 154 yards

Corey Stone, Mid-Carolina – 8-of-14 passing for 138 yards

Carlton Andrews, A.C. Flora – 9-of-19 passing for 142 yards, 2 TDs; 120 carries, TD on 19 carries

Trad Beatty, Chapin – 7-of-13 passing for 136 yards, TD; 58 yards, TD on 5 carries

Effix Miller, Swansea – 18-of-20 passing for 128 yards, TD

Teion Thomas, C.A. Johnson – 3-of-9 passing for 125 yards, 29 yards on 9 carries; 1 reception for 15 yards

Bishop Cannon, Batesburg-Leesville – 9-of-16 passing for 119 yards, TD; 185 yards, TD on 10 carries

Running back

Catriez Cook, Gilbert – 287 yards, 5 TDs on 36 carries; 2 receptions for 30 yards

Dai’Quan Wells, Lexington – 211 yards, 2 TDs on 33 carries; 1 reception for 19 yards

Ron Hoff, Dutch Fork – 205 yards, 2 TDs on 19 carries

Tyquandre Davis, Richland Northeast – 154 yards, TD on 23 carries

Amir Abrams, Newberry – 139 yards, 2 TDs on 18 carries; TD receiving

Coleman Pope, A.C. Flora – 122 yards, 2 TDs on 15 carries

Greg Williams, Swansea – 110 yards, TD on 18 carries

Nate Miller, Columbia – 108 yards on 20 carries; 2 receptions for 21 yards; 1-of-1 passing for 30 yards

Jamir Robinson, Airport – 100 yards, 2 TDs on 17 carries; 1 reception for 32 yards; INT

Terrell Jackson, Spring Valley – 93 yards, 2 TDs on 13 carries

Jarquise Gunter, Eau Claire – 66 yards, 3 TDs on 8 carries; 3 receptions for 130 yards, 2 TDs; 2 returns for 43 yards

Wide receiver

Lucas Prickett, Hammond – 9 receptions for 186 yards, 2 TDs

Jo Jo Watson, Camden – 10 receptions 143 yards, TD; 2 kickoff returns for 57 yards

Kenny Benton, Blythewood – 6 receptions for 136 yards, 2 TDs; 70 yards, TD on 2 carries

Bobby Irby, Dutch Fork – 5 receptions for 132 yards, 3 TDs

Chylon Thomas, Gray Collegiate – 8 receptions for 122 yards, TD

Garrett Whetstone, A.C. Flora – 5 receptions for 110 yards, TD; INT on defense

Xzavion Gordon, Chapin – 4 receptions for 109 yards, TD

Kerryon Richardson, Airport – 4 receptions for 107 yards, TD

Tre’ High, Ridge View – 4 receptions for 93 yards, TD

CJ Wright, Airport – 3 receptions for 79 yards, TD; 30 yards on 4 carries

Line

Jordan Stiffler, Spring Valley – Graded 97 percent, 6 knockdowns, 1 pancake block

Jarrett Sandy, Swansea – Graded 94 percent, 9 pancake blocks

Josh Smith, Gilbert – Graded 95 percent, 6 knockdowns

Tristan Brown, Gilbert – Graded 93 percent, 4 knockdowns

Jamari Gordon, A.C. Flora – Graded 91 percent, 3 knockdowns

Matthew Branch, Spring Valley – Graded 90 percent, 5 knockdown blocks, 1 pancake block

Dahon Mixon, C.A. Johnson – Graded 89 percent, 2 knockdowns

Zeke Green, A.C. Flora – Graded 89 percent, 5 knockdowns

Robert Lindler, Airport – Graded 86 percent, 4 knockdowns

J.C. Redmond, Airport – Graded 85 percent, 2 knockdowns, 2 pancake blocks

Defense

Line

Nate Brunson, Blythewood – 19 tackles, 4 TFL

Daquan Holley, Richland Northeast – 15 tackles, sack, 4 TFL, QBH

Da’Prince Haynes, Spring Valley – 13 tackles, TFL

Tyhem Sheperd, Batesburg-Leesville – 13 tackles, 4 TFL, sack, 2 QBH

Sean Miller, Airport – 11 tackles, 2½ sacks, 3 TFL, 2 QBH

Damani Staley, Ridge View – 11 tackles 2 sacks, 2 ½ TFL, 2 QBH

Damion Daley, Ridge View – 10 tackles, 2 TFL

Kendrick Simpson, C.A. Johnson – 9 tackles, sack

Armon Bosier, Blythewood – 9 tackles, 2 TFL

John Mills, Lexington – 8 tackles, 3 ½ sacks

Elijah Lipscomb, A.C. Flora – 8 tackles, sack, PBU, QBH

Jaquarius Johnson, Gilbert – 7 tackles 2 FR, 1 sack TFL, QBH

Dahon Mixon, C.A. Johnson – 7 tackles, 3 sacks, 3 TFL, QBH

Will Florence, Swansea – 7 tackles, 3 sacks

Linebacker

Micah Byrd, Blythewood – 26 tackles, 2 TFL

Adam Rowson, Lugoff-Elgin – 25 tackles, 2 TFL, sack

Jacob Ely, Blythewood – 19 tackles, TFL

Chris Matthews, Gray Collegiate – 18 tackles, FF

Cam Payne, Lugoff-Elgin – 16 tackles, TFL

Henry Locke, Hammond – 15 tackles, 4 sacks, 2 TFL, FF

Channing Tindall, Spring Valley – 13 tackles, TFL

Blake Branham, Dutch Fork – 12 tackles, TFL

Brian Horn, Westwood – 12 tackles, 3 TFL, Blocked FG, 2-point conversion run

Secondary

Brian Brown, Blythewood – 16 tackles

Braxton Carr, Dutch Fork – 12 tackles, INT, FF

Dylan McNatt, Gilbert – 12 tackles, sack, PBU, QBH

Martavis Green, Richland Northeast – 11 tackles, FR

Sekwan Jenkins, Blythewood – 10 tackles, FR returned for TD

Keshoun Williams, Batesburg-Leesville – 10 tackles, TFL

Jaydon Brunson, Blythewood – 9 tackles, TFL, INT returned for TD

Keenan Coates, Swansea – 6 tackles, 2 INTs

Special teams

Thomas Hollingsworth, A.C. Flora – 90-yard kickoff return for TD; 3 receptions for 31 yards, TD

Dayrun Keith, Pelion – 4 punts for a 41.2-yard average

Offensive Player of Week: Catriez Cook, Gilbert

Defensive Player of Week: Henry Locke, Hammond

