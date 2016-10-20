Salters powers Dreher surge in win over Aiken

Dreher coach Treigh Sullivan was a little worried about how his Blue Devils would respond after not playing a game since Sept. 30. It didn’t take long for those concerns to dissipate.
Anthony Salters ran for three first-half touchdowns, and Dreher scored on five of six first-half possessions, on the way to a 38-22 victory over Aiken on Thursday night in a nonregion contest. The win snapped a two-game losing streak.
“It was a concern, but it was good for us, too,” Sullivan said. “We hadn’t had a break since we had a Week Zero bye, so we had to get some guys healthy. We came out and played well in the first half. We saw some things we could take advantage of and our line did a good job of blocking.”
Salters wasn’t finished with his first-half performance. After Aiken scored on the opening drive of the third quarter, Salters returned the ensuing kickoff 65 yards for the score. The senior ran 71 yards on nine carries with two touchdowns. He added two receptions for 41 yards, and a score and the 65-yard kickoff return.
“We wanted to keep winning,” Salters said. “It was nice to get out on the field and make plays.”
Two turnovers by Aiken (2-5) gave the momentum to Dreher (5-2). Salters scored on the opening possession for Dreher on a 30-yard pass from Matthew Campbell.
Dreher forced a fumble on the Green Hornets’ first possession and added a 30-yard field goal by Cody Bach. Aiken fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Salters struck again to make it 17-0 less than six minutes into the game.
Brayton Sanders got Aiken on the board when he scampered 67 yards but it didn’t take the Blue Devils long to respond. Salters capped a 10-play, 66-yard drive with a 3-yard run.
Campbell rounded out the scoring in the first half with a 1-yard run with 15 seconds remaining to make it 31-6 at the break.
TURNING POINT
Dreher had just taken a 10-0 lead on a 30-yard field goal from Cody Bach when Aiken fumbled the ensuing kickoff. The Blue Devils recovered at the Green Hornets 36-yard line and used a four-play, 36-yard drive to take a commanding 17-0 lead with 6:27 remaining in the first quarter. Salters covered the final 19 yards for the score.
KEY PERFORMERS
Jay Washington: The junior ran for 59 yards and wreaked havoc on defense from his middle linebacker position. He forced one fumble, recorded two sacks and a couple of tackles for loss.
Brayton Sanders: The Aiken QB was under pressure all night and accounted for nine negative yardage plays but still managed 53 yards that included scoring runs of 67 and 39 yards.
KEY NUMBERS
18: Tackles for loss by Dreher.
THEY SAID IT
“We’ve got a couple of special backs and they took advantage of what was there.” – Sullivan
“The two turnovers early were big and we took advantage of them. Overall, it was good first half.” – Sullivan
“I’m never going to feel bad about a win, especially in October. We have to figure out how to play 48 minutes if we want to get to the next level that we want too. We just have some things to clean up.” – Sullivan
HOW THEY SCORED
1st Quarter
D – Anthony Salters 30 pass from Matt Campbell (Cody Bach kick) 9:05
D – Bach 30 FG 6:27
D – Salters 19 run (Bach kick) 5:00
A – Brayton Sanders 67 run (kick blocked) 3:25
2nd Quarter
D – Salters 3 run (Bach kick) 11:06
D – Campbell 1 run (Bach kick) 0:15
3rd Quarter
A – Sanders 39 run (Devon Young run) 9:09
D – Salters 65 kickoff return (Bach kick) 8:57
4th Quarter
A – Jeremiah Green 14 pass from Sanders (Young run) 5:38
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: A: Devon Young 20-140, Brayton Sanders 14-53, Jeremiah Green 2-5, Stavon Porter 1-(-2), Austin McKay 1-(-6), Team 1-(-2). D: Anthony Salters 9-71, Jay Washington 13-59, Quincey McLeod 4-29, Tony Gunter 4-25, Matthew Campbell 3-8, Jeremiah Alexander 3-16.
Passing: A: Sanders 10-22-0-127. D: Campbell 7-9-0-77.
Receiving: A: Kendrick Sanders 4-48, Jabarrik Corley 1-4, Green 4-33, Porter 1-20. D: Salters 2-41, Tyran Rush 2-14, Cody Bach 1-6, Louis Parr 1-11, Washington 1-5.
Gray Collegiate 49, Eau Claire 3
Bryce Fields threw for 305 yards and four touchdowns and added another rushing touchdown as the War Eagles cruised at Spirit Communications Park.
Eau Claire scored first ,but Gray Collegiate held a 14-3 lead at halftime.
Duncan Rivers finished with two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. Rivers also forced two fumbles and six pass break ups. Gray Collegiate held the Shamrocks to 150 yards of total offense.
