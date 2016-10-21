Midlands and SC high school football scores, Week 9

Thursday Midlands
Dreher 38, Aiken 22
Gray Collegiate 49, Eau Claire 3
Friday Midlands
A.C. Flora 49, Lower Richland 28
Batesburg-Leesville 29, Silver Bluff 7
Ben Lippen 41, Wilson Hall 8
Blythewood 35, White Knoll 21
Brookland-Cayce 32, Swansea 12
Camden 55, Indian Land 23
Chapin 27, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 21
Chesterfield 45, North Central 0
Dutch Fork 30, Spring Valley 19
Fairfield Central 28, Chester 21
Fox Creek 35, Keenan 34
Gilbert 57, Edisto 13
Hammond 47, Pinewood Prep 13
Heathwood Hall 40, Orangeburg Prep 17
Holly Hill Christian 42, Northside Christian Academy 18
Irmo 42, River Bluff 26
Lugoff-Elgin 56, Darlington 14
McCormick 30, Columbia 14
Newberry 28, Chapman 27
Newberry Academy 24, Clarendon Hall 8
Richard Winn 36, Jefferson Davis 14
Ridge View 27, Westwood 14
Saluda 58, C.A. Johnson 0
South Aiken 70, Airport 21
South Pointe 42, Richland Northeast 20
Strom Thurmond 42, Pelion 0
WW King 46, Laurens Academy 20
Woodruff 56, Mid-Carolina 7
Statewide
A.C. Flora 49, Lower Richland 28
Abbeville 42, Southside Christian 21
Academic Magnet 28, Burke 0
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 20, Barnwell 13
Batesburg-Leesville 29, Silver Bluff 7
Belton-Honea Path 34, Wren 14
Ben Lippen 41, Wilson Hall 8
Berkeley 40, Colleton County 26
Blacksburg 23, Christ Church Episcopal 20
Blythewood 35, White Knoll 21
Boiling Springs 24, Spartanburg 21
Branchville 39, Military Magnet Academy 21
C.E. Murray 40, Bethune-Bowman 12
Calhoun County 34, Allendale-Fairfax 28
Camden 55, Indian Land 23
Cane Bay 35, Beaufort 21
Carolina Forest 28, West Florence 16
Carvers Bay 20, Johnsonville 6
Chapin 27, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 21
Chesterfield 45, North Central 0
Clinton 28, Broome 21
Clover 38, Rock Hill 22
Colleton Prep 56, John Paul II 21
Cross 29, Scott's Branch 6
D.W. Daniel 20, Greenville 19
Dillon 36, Georgetown 22
Dillon Christian 26, Carolina Academy 3
Dorchester Academy 23, Calhoun Academy 20
Dorman 38, Fort Mill 7
Dutch Fork 30, Spring Valley 19
Easley 38, Woodmont 14
Eastside 35, Blue Ridge 6
Emerald 34, Southside 12
Fairfield Central 28, Chester 21
Florence Christian 21, Augusta Christian, Ga. 7
Fort Dorchester 47, West Ashley 7
Fox Creek 35, W.J. Keenan 34
Gaffney 21, James F. Byrnes 17
Gilbert 57, Edisto 13
Goose Creek 29, James Island 17
Greenwood 63, Riverside 14
Hammond 47, Pinewood Prep 13
Hanahan 47, Lake Marion 0
Hannah-Pamplico 31, East Clarendon 0
Hartsville 35, Crestwood 27
Heathwood Hall 40, Orangeburg Prep 17
Hemingway 18, Green Sea Floyds 12
Hillcrest 45, Wade Hampton (G) 15
Hilton Head Island 38, R.B. Stall 7
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 41, North 0
Irmo 42, River Bluff 26
Lake City 37, Aynor 14
Lake View 43, Creek Bridge 14
Lamar 48, Great Falls 0
Latta 48, Mullins 12
Lewisville 34, Timmonsville 22
Liberty 28, Ninety Six 14
Loris 21, Waccamaw 18
Lugoff-Elgin 56, Darlington 14
Manning 26, Bishop England 22
Marion 22, Kingstree 20
Mauldin 38, Laurens 22
McBee 46, Camden Military Academy 7
McCormick 30, Columbia 14
Newberry 28, Chapman 27
North Augusta 59, Midland Valley 12
North Myrtle Beach 35, Marlboro County 14
Northwestern 38, Nation Ford 25
Northwood Academy 47, Hilton Head Prep 29
Palmetto 51, Carolina High and Academy 0
Pee Dee Academy 35, Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 14
Pickens 33, Travelers Rest 0
Porter-Gaud 41, Laurence Manning Academy 15
Powdersville 42, Berea 14
Ridge Spring-Monetta 44, Estill 31
Ridge View 27, Westwood 14
Robert E. Lee Academy 50, Oakbrook Prep 30
Saluda 58, C.A. Johnson 0
Seneca 45, Crescent 19
South Aiken 70, Airport 21
South Florence 47, Socastee 44
South Pointe 42, Richland Northeast 20
St. John's 54, Baptist Hill 8
St. Joseph 35, Chesnee 30
Strom Thurmond 42, Pelion 0
Summerville 15, Stratford 0
Sumter 38, Conway 31
T.L. Hanna 63, J.L. Mann 7
Thomas Heyward Academy 28, Palmetto Christian Academy 14
Trinity Byrnes School 29, Spartanburg Christian 16
Union County 42, Greer 28
W. Wyman King Academy 46, Laurens Academy 20
Wade Hampton (H) 47, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 0
Wagener-Salley 39, Denmark-Olar 0
Walhalla 35, West Oak 6
Wando 31, Ashley Ridge 29
Ware Shoals 39, Calhoun Falls 8
Whale Branch 21, Garrett Academy of Technology 0
Whitmire 16, Dixie 6
Williamsburg Academy 9, Thomas Sumter Academy 7
Williston-Elko 30, Blackville-Hilda 6
Woodland 48, North Charleston 0
Woodruff 56, Mid-Carolina 7
York Comprehensive 35, Lancaster 24
Comments