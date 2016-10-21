High School Football

October 21, 2016 10:08 PM

Midlands and SC high school football scores, Week 9

From staff reports

Thursday Midlands

Dreher 38, Aiken 22

Gray Collegiate 49, Eau Claire 3

Friday Midlands

A.C. Flora 49, Lower Richland 28

Batesburg-Leesville 29, Silver Bluff 7

Ben Lippen 41, Wilson Hall 8

Blythewood 35, White Knoll 21

Brookland-Cayce 32, Swansea 12

Camden 55, Indian Land 23

Chapin 27, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 21

Chesterfield 45, North Central 0

Dutch Fork 30, Spring Valley 19

Fairfield Central 28, Chester 21

Fox Creek 35, Keenan 34

Gilbert 57, Edisto 13

Hammond 47, Pinewood Prep 13

Heathwood Hall 40, Orangeburg Prep 17

Holly Hill Christian 42, Northside Christian Academy 18

Irmo 42, River Bluff 26

Lugoff-Elgin 56, Darlington 14

McCormick 30, Columbia 14

Newberry 28, Chapman 27

Newberry Academy 24, Clarendon Hall 8

Richard Winn 36, Jefferson Davis 14

Ridge View 27, Westwood 14

Saluda 58, C.A. Johnson 0

South Aiken 70, Airport 21

South Pointe 42, Richland Northeast 20

Strom Thurmond 42, Pelion 0

WW King 46, Laurens Academy 20

Woodruff 56, Mid-Carolina 7


 

Statewide

A.C. Flora 49, Lower Richland 28

Abbeville 42, Southside Christian 21

Academic Magnet 28, Burke 0

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 20, Barnwell 13

Batesburg-Leesville 29, Silver Bluff 7

Belton-Honea Path 34, Wren 14

Ben Lippen 41, Wilson Hall 8

Berkeley 40, Colleton County 26

Blacksburg 23, Christ Church Episcopal 20

Blythewood 35, White Knoll 21

Boiling Springs 24, Spartanburg 21

Branchville 39, Military Magnet Academy 21

C.E. Murray 40, Bethune-Bowman 12

Calhoun County 34, Allendale-Fairfax 28

Camden 55, Indian Land 23

Cane Bay 35, Beaufort 21

Carolina Forest 28, West Florence 16

Carvers Bay 20, Johnsonville 6

Chapin 27, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 21

Chesterfield 45, North Central 0

Clinton 28, Broome 21

Clover 38, Rock Hill 22

Colleton Prep 56, John Paul II 21

Cross 29, Scott's Branch 6

D.W. Daniel 20, Greenville 19

Dillon 36, Georgetown 22

Dillon Christian 26, Carolina Academy 3

Dorchester Academy 23, Calhoun Academy 20

Dorman 38, Fort Mill 7

Dutch Fork 30, Spring Valley 19

Easley 38, Woodmont 14

Eastside 35, Blue Ridge 6

Emerald 34, Southside 12

Fairfield Central 28, Chester 21

Florence Christian 21, Augusta Christian, Ga. 7

Fort Dorchester 47, West Ashley 7

Fox Creek 35, W.J. Keenan 34

Gaffney 21, James F. Byrnes 17

Gilbert 57, Edisto 13

Goose Creek 29, James Island 17

Greenwood 63, Riverside 14

Hammond 47, Pinewood Prep 13

Hanahan 47, Lake Marion 0

Hannah-Pamplico 31, East Clarendon 0

Hartsville 35, Crestwood 27

Heathwood Hall 40, Orangeburg Prep 17

Hemingway 18, Green Sea Floyds 12

Hillcrest 45, Wade Hampton (G) 15

Hilton Head Island 38, R.B. Stall 7

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 41, North 0

Irmo 42, River Bluff 26

Lake City 37, Aynor 14

Lake View 43, Creek Bridge 14

Lamar 48, Great Falls 0

Latta 48, Mullins 12

Lewisville 34, Timmonsville 22

Liberty 28, Ninety Six 14

Loris 21, Waccamaw 18

Lugoff-Elgin 56, Darlington 14

Manning 26, Bishop England 22

Marion 22, Kingstree 20

Mauldin 38, Laurens 22

McBee 46, Camden Military Academy 7

McCormick 30, Columbia 14

Newberry 28, Chapman 27

North Augusta 59, Midland Valley 12

North Myrtle Beach 35, Marlboro County 14

Northwestern 38, Nation Ford 25

Northwood Academy 47, Hilton Head Prep 29

Palmetto 51, Carolina High and Academy 0

Pee Dee Academy 35, Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 14

Pickens 33, Travelers Rest 0

Porter-Gaud 41, Laurence Manning Academy 15

Powdersville 42, Berea 14

Ridge Spring-Monetta 44, Estill 31

Ridge View 27, Westwood 14

Robert E. Lee Academy 50, Oakbrook Prep 30

Saluda 58, C.A. Johnson 0

Seneca 45, Crescent 19

South Aiken 70, Airport 21

South Florence 47, Socastee 44

South Pointe 42, Richland Northeast 20

St. John's 54, Baptist Hill 8

St. Joseph 35, Chesnee 30

Strom Thurmond 42, Pelion 0

Summerville 15, Stratford 0

Sumter 38, Conway 31

T.L. Hanna 63, J.L. Mann 7

Thomas Heyward Academy 28, Palmetto Christian Academy 14

Trinity Byrnes School 29, Spartanburg Christian 16

Union County 42, Greer 28

W. Wyman King Academy 46, Laurens Academy 20

Wade Hampton (H) 47, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 0

Wagener-Salley 39, Denmark-Olar 0

Walhalla 35, West Oak 6

Wando 31, Ashley Ridge 29

Ware Shoals 39, Calhoun Falls 8

Whale Branch 21, Garrett Academy of Technology 0

Whitmire 16, Dixie 6

Williamsburg Academy 9, Thomas Sumter Academy 7

Williston-Elko 30, Blackville-Hilda 6

Woodland 48, North Charleston 0

Woodruff 56, Mid-Carolina 7

York Comprehensive 35, Lancaster 24

