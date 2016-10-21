Roundup: Gilbert remains perfect, Hammond rolls to victory

Gilbert 57, Edisto 13
At Gilbert, quarterback Josh Strickland threw three touchdowns and ran for another as the Indians improved to 8-0 on the season.
Strickland connected with Dylan McNatt, Catriez Cook and Nick Best for touchdowns. McNatt and Manny Bright also ran for scores.
Gilbert’s Thomas Spencer recorded a touchdown after a blocked punt, while Darrius Bell scored on a fumble return.
Hammond 47, Pinewood 13
At Columbia, Hammond quarterback Corbett Glick was 20 of 26 for 285 yards and two touchdowns in the Skyhawks’ victory.
Anthony Wilson had 131 yards and three scores on 20 carries. Lucas Prickett caught seven passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns for Hammond (7-1).
South Pointe 42, Richland Northeast 20
At Rock Hill, Richland Northeast quarterback Charles Simons threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to JaQuain Hills in a Cavaliers loss.
Simons and teammate Aloysius Jackson also scored rushing touchdowns.
South Pointe scored a pair of special teams touchdowns, including an 85-yard kickoff return by Steven Gilmore, brother of South Pointe and USC great Stephon Gilmore.
Batesburg-Leesville 29, Silver Bluff 7
At Batesburg, Jalik Oakman returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown, and Pat Burgess scored on a 60-yard interception return in the Panthers’ win.
Bishop Cannon had 16 rushes for 100 yards and one touchdown to go with 74 yards passing for Batesburg-Leesville, which is 4-0 all-time against Silver Bluff at home.
A.C. Flora 49, Lower Richland 28
At Hopkins, Carlton Andrews threw two touchdowns, while Lane Botkin and Cory Riley each accounted for two scores in the Falcons’ win.
A.C. Flora’s Coleman Pope had 108 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Andrews’ TD passes went to Riley and Thomas Hollingsworth.
Chapin 27, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 21
At Chapin, wide receiver Xzavion Gordon scored two touchdowns, including the game-winner for the Eagles with under two minutes to play. Chapin defensive back Cam Liles had two interceptions, one of which set up the go-ahead score.
Irmo 42, River Bluff 26
At Irmo, Jeffrey Tharp had four touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving) in the Yellow Jackets win. Irmo led 28-26 through three quarters before pulling away.
Ben Lippen 41, Wilson Hall 8
At Sumter, Virginia Tech commit Bryce Thompson scored two touchdowns in the Falcons’ win. Kyle Wright also scored for Ben Lippen, while defensive lineman Knox Carlen returned a fumble for a touchdown.
Saluda 58, CA Johnson 0
At Saluda, Malik Brooks had 122 yards rushing and four touchdowns to lead Saluda to victory. Kendarius Graham added 91 yards and a touchdown, and the Tigers held C.A. Johnson to 43 yards of total offense.
McCormick 30, Columbia 14
At Columbia, tailback Nate Miller had 158 yards rushing as McCormick topped Columbia.
