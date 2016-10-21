Blythewood, Adams use big plays to take down White Knoll

Blythewood has made a knack of using big plays as a pivitol point in their offensive attack. The Bengals did it again Friday night as they defeated White Knoll 35-21 in a Region 5-5A contest.
Jordyn Adams threw for 326 yards and three touchdowns and added a rushing score. He had completions of 79, 49, 43 and 38 yards.
“We’ve got playmakers,” Blythewood coach Dan Morgan said. “We knew if we could get things out on the edge or down the field a little bit, we could make the big plays because they were bringing pressure.”
Adams opened the scoring when he found Roger Carter between two defenders for a 43-yard score on the Bengals’ first possession. After the Timberwolves pulled within 7-6 on a 7-yard touchdown by Maurice Jones, Adams connected with Kameron Riley for a 79-yard score.
Carter finished with 129 yards and two scores on five receptions, while Riley added three catches for 109 yards.
“Everyone just executes and holds their blocks,” Adams said. “That gives me time, and the receivers are getting open with everybody doing their role. We play for the big play and when we get it, it’s a relief.”
White Knoll (4-4, 1-3) dropped its third consecutive game.
“We didn’t play the ball in the air on a few of them,” White Knoll coach Dean Howell said. “We had guys there, but couldn’t come up with the play. We just didn’t play well. I told the guys, it’s my fault.”
Blythewood turned a close game into a blowout late in the second quarter. Adams connected with Chris Woodall on a 49-yard gain. On the next play, Adams scored on an 11-yard run.
Six plays later, Sekwan Jenkins then stepped in front of an errant pass and returned it 38 yards for the score and 14 points in a 1:20 span.
KEY PERFORMERS
Roger Carter: The senior tight end finished with 129 yards on five receptions and touchdowns of 43 and 19 yards.
Maurice Jones: The senior running back had 104 yards and touchdown runs of 7 and 11 yards for the Timberwolves.
KEY NUMBERS
25.1: Average yards per pass completion for Jordyn Adams on his 13 completions.
132: Total penalty yards for Blythewood.
THEY SAID IT
“We were hoping to get that pick six. We thought with them throwing into the wind, we had a chance. Sekwan really jumped that pass well, but the best part was the way he finished the play off. That gave us comfort room.” Morgan
“Adams is special. He didn’t really kill us with his legs, but he made some big plays when they needed them.” Howell
How they scored
1st Quarter
B – Roger Carter 43 pass from Jordyn Adams (Miles Heitman kick) 10:12
WK – Maurice Jones 7 run (kick failed) 4:59
B – Kameron Riley 79 pass from Adams (Heitman kick) 0:51
2nd Quarter
B – Adams 11 run (Heitman kick) 2:10
B – Sekwan Jenkins 38 interception return (Heitman kick) 0:50
3rd Quarter
WK – Jones 11 run ( kick)
B – Carter 19 yards from Adams (Heitman kick) 5:40
4th Quarter
WK – Keon Clary 6 pass from Jacob Jeffcoat (Sam Hayes pass from Jeffcoat) 3:04
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: B: Jordyn Adams 16-34, Jeffrey Watkins 10-43, Chris Woodall 1-2, Thades Greene 2-3, William Wallace 1-(1). WK: Maurice Jones 24-104, Albert Hope 8-75, Jacob Jeffcoat 5-21, Douglas Summers 3-10, Team 1(-27).
Passing: B: Adams 13-18-0-326. WK: Jeffcoat 19-38-2-164, Braydon Clariday 0-1-0-0.
Receiving: B: Roger Carter 5-129, Kameron Riley 3-109, Chris Woodall 2-48, Kenny Benton 2-18, Terrance Coates 1-38, Jerrod Harmon 1-0. WK: Jones 5-14, Jayllen Crosby 4-20, Hope 2-36, Clariday 2-30, Sam Hayes 2-23, Keon Clary 2-15, Summers 1-15, Clayton Lindsay 1-11.
