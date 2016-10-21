Airport can’t slow down South Aiken

South Aiken moved the ball at will offensively and controlled the game up front with its defense on its way to a 70-21 win over Airport.
The win gives South Aiken the Region 4-4A title.
The Thoroughbreds (7-1, 3-0 Region 4-4A) scored on five of their first six drives. Chris Roberts kicked things off with a 52-yard touchdown run on their second drive. Cody Boynton followed with touchdown passes to Harold Hilton and Brandon Carter. Roberts added another touchdown run before Boynton connected with Carter again to make it 35-8.
Airport opened the second quarter with its lone score of the half, a 4-yard touchdown pass from Brett Burnett.
South Aiken added one more score before the half when Boynton connected with Deshun Kitchings for a 28-yard touchdown, making it 42-8.
The Eagles (3-5, 2-1) were held to minus-12 rushing yards on 17 carries in the first half.
The T-Breds picked up right where they left off in the second half, scoring in three plays on a 62-yard pass from Boynton to Carter. South Aiken added two more scores before Airport could answer with a 56-yard touchdown run from Dwayne Lewis Jr. to make it 63-14.
That score was quickly answered by a two-play drive from South Aiken that ended with a 65-yard run from Andrew Krauss.
Airport added its final score with 2:04 to play on a 13-yard run that ended a 10-play, 78-yard drive.
