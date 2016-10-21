High School Football

October 21, 2016 11:38 PM

Ridge View gets past Westwood

By Worthy Evans

Ridge View needed two Nick Lawyer field goals in the final minutes of the fourth quarter to put some distance between them and Westwood, and walked away with a 27-14 victory Friday night.

Ridge View (7-1 overall, 2-1 Region 5-5A) held a 14-0 lead going into the second quarter, getting scores from a 2-yard Jalen Smith touchdown run and a Smith-to-Cameron Butler TD pass of 38 yards.

The Redhawks (2-6, 0-3) intercepted Smith twice in the second quarter, and finally got on the scoreboard with a 12-yard Elijah Heatley-to-Cortez Braham TD pass to cut the lead to 14-7.

Smith found Cam Napper for an 18-yard TD pass with :37 seconds left to take a 21-7 lead into the locker room.

Westwood opened the third quarter with a 3-yard Dimarco Harvey-to-Braham TD pass to cut the Blazers’ lead to 21-14.

TURNING POINT

Westwood forced Smith to 1-of-10 passing in the third quarter, and cut Ridge View’s lead to 21-14. The Redhawks could not capitalize after their score at the start of the second half. Ridge View finally pulled the offense together late in the fourth quarter for a 16-play 63-yard drive that drained the clock. Lawyer kicked a field goal from 21 yards out to give the Blazers a 2-possession cushion with 3:51 to go in the game.

KEY PERFORMERS

Bradlee Nelson: The Westwood running back had 15 carries for 100 yards.

Latheron Rogers-Anderson: The Ridge View running back had 21 carries for 148 yards.

KEY NUMBERS

3: Lost Westwood fumbles, two in the second half.

14: Westwood rushing yards in the first half. The Redhawks had 86 net rushing yards on the night.

THEY SAID IT

“We’re still not playing good football, but we’re 7-1. We’re not doing a good job coaching, because we’ve got some great athletes. We’ve got to find a way to beat some people convincingly. We let people think they have a chance to stay in games with us, and we can close games out.” – Ridge View coach Perry Parks

“We had some big turnovers. Ridge View made us put the ball on the ground a few times. We just didn’t do a good job of getting things consistently going.” – Westwood coach Dustin Curtis

HOW THEY SCORED

1st Quarter

R – Jalen Smith 2 run (Nick Lawyer kick) 4:15

R – Cameron Butler 38 pass from Smith (Lawyer kick) 1:13

2nd Quarter

W – Cortez Braham 12 pass from Elijah Heatley (D.J. Fields kick) 5:53

R – Cam Napper 11 pass from Smith (Lawyer kick) :37

3rd Quarter

W – Braham 3 pass from Dimarco Harvey (Fields kick) 9:04

4th Quarter

R – Lawyer 21 field goal 3:57

R – Lawyer 22 field goal 2:51

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: Ridge View – Latheron Rogers-Anderson 21-148, Jalen Smith 5-(-8), Ronald Brown 4-3. Westwood – Bradlee Nelson 6-100, Victor Smith 4-1, Demarco Harvey 6-1, Elijah Heatley 2-(-7), Kayshon Mitchell 1-2.

Passing: Ridge View – Jalen Smith 14-37-2. Westwood – Elijah Heatley 4-13-0, Dimarco Harvey 1-1-1, Bradlee Nelson 1-1.

Receiving: Ridge View – Cam Napper 5-69, Cameron Butler 5-58, Tre’ High 1-10, Bernard Porter 1-8, Waylan Napper 2-33. Westwood – Cortez Braham 5-46, Victor Smith 1-14.

