Midlands high school football schedule, Week 10

All games at 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Camden at Columbia (Memorial Stadium)
Gray Collegiate at C.A. Johnson (Bolden Stadium)
Friday
Calhoun County at Batesburg-Leesville
Cardinal Newman at Ben Lippen
Chapin at Airport
Dreher at A.C. Flora (Memorial Stadium)
Eau Claire at Keenan (Bolden Stadium)
Fairfield Central at Indian Land
Gilbert at Pelion
Hammond at Heathwood Hall
Irmo at Dutch Fork
Jefferson Davis at Newberry Academy
Lower Richland at Orangeburg-Wilkinson
Newberry at Mid-Carolina
North Central at Central
Northside Christian at Laurens Academy
Ridge View at Lancaster
Spring Valley at Blythewood
Strom Thurmond at Brookland-Cayce
Swansea at Edisto
Westwood at Richland Northeast (Harry Parone Stadium)
White Knoll at Lexington
WW King at Richard Winn
