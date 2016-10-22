High School Football

October 22, 2016 10:11 AM

Midlands high school football schedule, Week 10

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

All games at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Camden at Columbia (Memorial Stadium)

Gray Collegiate at C.A. Johnson (Bolden Stadium)

Friday

Calhoun County at Batesburg-Leesville

Cardinal Newman at Ben Lippen

Chapin at Airport

Dreher at A.C. Flora (Memorial Stadium)

Eau Claire at Keenan (Bolden Stadium)

Fairfield Central at Indian Land

Gilbert at Pelion

Hammond at Heathwood Hall

Irmo at Dutch Fork

Jefferson Davis at Newberry Academy

Lower Richland at Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Newberry at Mid-Carolina

North Central at Central

Northside Christian at Laurens Academy

Ridge View at Lancaster

Spring Valley at Blythewood

Strom Thurmond at Brookland-Cayce

Swansea at Edisto

Westwood at Richland Northeast (Harry Parone Stadium)

White Knoll at Lexington

WW King at Richard Winn

