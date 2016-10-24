Twenty Midlands players selected for North-South football game

Catriez Cook wasn’t going to be passed over again.
After missing out on the Shrine Bowl, the Gilbert senior running back was one of 20 Midlands players selected Monday for the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives North-South game. Cook leads the Midlands with 1,482 yards and 19 rushing touchdowns.
“It means a lot to be selected. My goal was to make it to the North-South game and now I did so I’m pretty excited,” Cook said.
Dutch Fork, Lexington, A.C. Flora and Irmo each had two players picked on the South squad. Dutch Fork receivers Bobby Irby and Bryson Cannon, Lexington OL Cameron Williams and Gunnar Kennedy A.C. Flora defensive backs Lane Botkin and Cory Riley and Irmo running back Jeffrey Tharp and offensive lineman Nick Comfort will play for the South squad, coached by Irmo’s Reggie Kennedy.
It is the second straight year Lexington had two players picked for the game.
Other Midlands players on the South squad are Blythewood Sekwan Jenkins, Lugoff-Elgin’s Adam Rowson, White Knoll’s Joe Beckett, Chapin’s Will Webster and Swansea’s Jarrett Sandy.
“I think we got some of the best running backs in the state. We took a couple kids from the Midlands and top running back in lower state (LarRynz Givens),” Kennedy said. “We got a lot of size up front on the defensive and offensive sides of the ball.”
Led by Camden and Ridge View, six Midlands players were selected for the North squad, which is coached by Camden coach Jimmy Neal.
Neal will have his quarterback Devin Beckley and receiver JoJo Watson on the team. Ridge View’s Latheron Rogers-Anderson and offensive lineman Cam Muller will be the Blazers’ representatives for the game. It is the first time in school history that Ridge View has placed two players on Shrine Bowl and two from North-South game.
North Central’s Cedrick Cunningham, a Mr. Football finalist, and Fairfield Central’s David Gibson round out the Midlands players on the North squad.
Wren quarterback and South Carolina commit Jay Ulrich was picked on the North squad.
“We got a very talented team. We got a lot of speed,” Neal said. “Coaches worked very hard in picking this. It is a hard process. There are a lot of good players that didn’t make the team.”
Both Neal and Kennedy said picking the team might have been a little harder than in years past because of when the game is being held. The Touchstone Energy Bowl is being held Dec. 10, the same weekend state semifinals are being held. The end of the high school football season in South Carolina was pushed back two weeks because of Hurricane Matthew.
“You had to make sure you had a good alternate list. … we tried to go three deep at each position,” Kennedy said. “Usually, you have one or two guys that are alternate but the list is real big because of the situation with the semifinals. But pretty much the cream rises to the top. We wanted to take the best of the best which I think we did.”
North Roster
2; Jyston Kendrick; WR; Westside
3; Eli Buckley; WR; Dorman
4; Akyah Mirranda; DB; Belton-Honea Path
6; Donovan Anderson; DB; Boiling Springs
8; Alex Stennett; WR; Nation Ford
9 Cedrick Cunningham RB North Central
10 Caliph Brice DB Northwestern
11 L.A. Rogers-Anderson DB Ridge View
12 Devin Beckley QB Camden
14 Jay Ulrich QB Wren
15 Malik Williams WR Chester
17 Sterling Agnew DB Abbeville
20 Ant Foster RB Lancaster
21 Jared Hagood DB Dixie
22 Michael Wiggins LB Saluda
23 Conterious Neely LB South Pointe
24 Ronnie Walls LB Westside
32 Tyshawn Allen RB/DB Williston-Elko
36 Orinthios Byrd DB Spartanburg
38 Ladariuus Jones RB Spartanburg
51 Joe Hartong OL Greenwood
52 Rodney Hart DL Boiling Springs
53 Ty Lily OL Cheraw
54 Amari Houston DL Hillcrest
56 Will Bettis LB Greenwood
58 Brady Miller OL Crescent
59 Austin Snow K Powdersville
60 Jahiem Boyd OL Dorman
62 Hunter Medlin OL Laurens
63 Molay Magwood OL North Augusta
67 Cameron Muller OL Ridge View
68 Carlos Montalvo-Corrales K Chapman
72 David Gibson OL Fairfield Central
76 Miles Turman DL Daniel
78 Patrick Wofford DL Mauldin
80 Mike Hill WR Lewsivlle
81 JoJo Watson WR Camden
82 Alex Syphertt WR Greer
84 Saqvon Garner DE Ninety Six
88 Javien Claytoin LB Gaffney
92 Ryan Putnam DE Christ Church
98 Tre Lawson DL North Augusta
99 Zeke Stringer DE Broome
Head coach: Jimmy Neal
South Roster
No. Name Pos. School
2 Tyrece Nick QB Strom Thurmond
3 Jeffrey Tharp ATH Irmo
4 LarRynz Givens RB St. John’s
5 Jaylen Evans DB Hartsville
6 Bobby Irby WR Dutch Fork
8 Keyonte Sessions DB Myrtle Beach
9 Devyn Stinson LB Cross
10 Dexter Freeman RB West Ashley
11 Adonicus Sanders WR Fort Dorchester
12 Peyton Derrick QB Conway
14 Omar Cummings RB Beaufort
15 Alex Deloach LB Ashley Ridge
17 Wyat Sherpensky WR Beaufort
20 Jabril Wilson LB Manning
21 Daveon Moore DB Berkeley
22 Lane Botkin DB A.C. Flora
23 Sekwan Jenkins DB Blythewood
24 Morgan Nelson LB Goose Creek
32 Cory Riley DB A.C. Flora
36 Catriez Cook RB Gilbert
38 Djimon McTeer DB Summerville
50 Adam Rowson LB Lugoff-Elgin
52 De’Andre Thompson OL Orangeburg-Wilkinson
53 Tyler McLellan OL Fort Dorchester
54 Deon Priester OL Allendale-Fairfax
56 Joe Beckett LB White Knoll
58 Chris Wilson DL Whale Branch
60 Zaire Barron DL Georgetown
64 Cameron Williams OL Lexington
67 Datron Jones OL Lake View
70 Nick Comfort OL Irmo
72 Brandon Johnson DL Andrews
74 Will Webster OL Chapin
76 Payton Engelking OL Wando
78 Jarrett Sandy OL Swansea
80 Tyrese Sandgren WR Bluffton
81 Gunnar Kennedy K Lexington
82 Earl Bostick TE Barnwell
84 Bryson Cannon WR Dutch Fork
88 Kanore McKinnon WR Dillon
92 Raymond Johnson DE Sumter
98 Devonte Davis DL Sliver Bluff
99 Tyler Lindo DE Bluffton
Coach: Reggie Kennedy
