October 24, 2016 2:20 PM

Twenty Midlands players selected for North-South football game

By Lou Bezjak

Catriez Cook wasn’t going to be passed over again.

After missing out on the Shrine Bowl, the Gilbert senior running back was one of 20 Midlands players selected Monday for the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives North-South game. Cook leads the Midlands with 1,482 yards and 19 rushing touchdowns.

“It means a lot to be selected. My goal was to make it to the North-South game and now I did so I’m pretty excited,” Cook said.

Dutch Fork, Lexington, A.C. Flora and Irmo each had two players picked on the South squad. Dutch Fork receivers Bobby Irby and Bryson Cannon, Lexington OL Cameron Williams and Gunnar Kennedy A.C. Flora defensive backs Lane Botkin and Cory Riley and Irmo running back Jeffrey Tharp and offensive lineman Nick Comfort will play for the South squad, coached by Irmo’s Reggie Kennedy.

It is the second straight year Lexington had two players picked for the game.

Other Midlands players on the South squad are Blythewood Sekwan Jenkins, Lugoff-Elgin’s Adam Rowson, White Knoll’s Joe Beckett, Chapin’s Will Webster and Swansea’s Jarrett Sandy.

“I think we got some of the best running backs in the state. We took a couple kids from the Midlands and top running back in lower state (LarRynz Givens),” Kennedy said. “We got a lot of size up front on the defensive and offensive sides of the ball.”

Led by Camden and Ridge View, six Midlands players were selected for the North squad, which is coached by Camden coach Jimmy Neal.

Neal will have his quarterback Devin Beckley and receiver JoJo Watson on the team. Ridge View’s Latheron Rogers-Anderson and offensive lineman Cam Muller will be the Blazers’ representatives for the game. It is the first time in school history that Ridge View has placed two players on Shrine Bowl and two from North-South game.

North Central’s Cedrick Cunningham, a Mr. Football finalist, and Fairfield Central’s David Gibson round out the Midlands players on the North squad.

Wren quarterback and South Carolina commit Jay Ulrich was picked on the North squad.

“We got a very talented team. We got a lot of speed,” Neal said. “Coaches worked very hard in picking this. It is a hard process. There are a lot of good players that didn’t make the team.”

Both Neal and Kennedy said picking the team might have been a little harder than in years past because of when the game is being held. The Touchstone Energy Bowl is being held Dec. 10, the same weekend state semifinals are being held. The end of the high school football season in South Carolina was pushed back two weeks because of Hurricane Matthew.

“You had to make sure you had a good alternate list. … we tried to go three deep at each position,” Kennedy said. “Usually, you have one or two guys that are alternate but the list is real big because of the situation with the semifinals. But pretty much the cream rises to the top. We wanted to take the best of the best which I think we did.”

North Roster

2; Jyston Kendrick; WR; Westside

3; Eli Buckley; WR; Dorman

4; Akyah Mirranda; DB; Belton-Honea Path

6; Donovan Anderson; DB; Boiling Springs

8; Alex Stennett; WR; Nation Ford

9 Cedrick Cunningham RB North Central

10 Caliph Brice DB Northwestern

11 L.A. Rogers-Anderson DB Ridge View

12 Devin Beckley QB Camden

14 Jay Ulrich QB Wren

15 Malik Williams WR Chester

17 Sterling Agnew DB Abbeville

20 Ant Foster RB Lancaster

21 Jared Hagood DB Dixie

22 Michael Wiggins LB Saluda

23 Conterious Neely LB South Pointe

24 Ronnie Walls LB Westside

32 Tyshawn Allen RB/DB Williston-Elko

36 Orinthios Byrd DB Spartanburg

38 Ladariuus Jones RB Spartanburg

51 Joe Hartong OL Greenwood

52 Rodney Hart DL Boiling Springs

53 Ty Lily OL Cheraw

54 Amari Houston DL Hillcrest

56 Will Bettis LB Greenwood

58 Brady Miller OL Crescent

59 Austin Snow K Powdersville

60 Jahiem Boyd OL Dorman

62 Hunter Medlin OL Laurens

63 Molay Magwood OL North Augusta

67 Cameron Muller OL Ridge View

68 Carlos Montalvo-Corrales K Chapman

72 David Gibson OL Fairfield Central

76 Miles Turman DL Daniel

78 Patrick Wofford DL Mauldin

80 Mike Hill WR Lewsivlle

81 JoJo Watson WR Camden

82 Alex Syphertt WR Greer

84 Saqvon Garner DE Ninety Six

88 Javien Claytoin LB Gaffney

92 Ryan Putnam DE Christ Church

98 Tre Lawson DL North Augusta

99 Zeke Stringer DE Broome

Head coach: Jimmy Neal

South Roster

No. Name Pos. School

2 Tyrece Nick QB Strom Thurmond

3 Jeffrey Tharp ATH Irmo

4 LarRynz Givens RB St. John’s

5 Jaylen Evans DB Hartsville

6 Bobby Irby WR Dutch Fork

8 Keyonte Sessions DB Myrtle Beach

9 Devyn Stinson LB Cross

10 Dexter Freeman RB West Ashley

11 Adonicus Sanders WR Fort Dorchester

12 Peyton Derrick QB Conway

14 Omar Cummings RB Beaufort

15 Alex Deloach LB Ashley Ridge

17 Wyat Sherpensky WR Beaufort

20 Jabril Wilson LB Manning

21 Daveon Moore DB Berkeley

22 Lane Botkin DB A.C. Flora

23 Sekwan Jenkins DB Blythewood

24 Morgan Nelson LB Goose Creek

32 Cory Riley DB A.C. Flora

36 Catriez Cook RB Gilbert

38 Djimon McTeer DB Summerville

50 Adam Rowson LB Lugoff-Elgin

52 De’Andre Thompson OL Orangeburg-Wilkinson

53 Tyler McLellan OL Fort Dorchester

54 Deon Priester OL Allendale-Fairfax

56 Joe Beckett LB White Knoll

58 Chris Wilson DL Whale Branch

60 Zaire Barron DL Georgetown

64 Cameron Williams OL Lexington

67 Datron Jones OL Lake View

70 Nick Comfort OL Irmo

72 Brandon Johnson DL Andrews

74 Will Webster OL Chapin

76 Payton Engelking OL Wando

78 Jarrett Sandy OL Swansea

80 Tyrese Sandgren WR Bluffton

81 Gunnar Kennedy K Lexington

82 Earl Bostick TE Barnwell

84 Bryson Cannon WR Dutch Fork

88 Kanore McKinnon WR Dillon

92 Raymond Johnson DE Sumter

98 Devonte Davis DL Sliver Bluff

99 Tyler Lindo DE Bluffton

Coach: Reggie Kennedy

