Midlands Top 10 high school football poll

This week’s top 10 high school football teams in the Midlands, as voted by a panel at The State. Teams listed with record and previous week’s ranking:
Team Prv
1. Dutch Fork (8-0) 1
Last week: Def. Spring Valley, 30-19
This week: vs. Irmo
2. Gilbert (8-0) 2
Last week: Def. Edisto, 57-13
This week: at Pelion
3. Ridge View (7-1) 3
Last week: Def. Westwood, 27-14
This week: at Lancaster
4. Blythewood (7-2) 4
Last week: Def. White Knoll, 35-21
This week: vs. Spring Valley
5. Fairfield Central (6-2) 5
Last week: Def. Chester, 28-21
This week: at Indian Land
6. Brookland-Cayce (6-1) 6
Last week: Def. Swansea, 35-12
This week: vs. Strom Thurmond
7. Hammond (7-1) 8
Last week: Def. Pinewood Prep, 47-13
This week: at Heathwood Hall
8. Chapin (6-2) 9
Last week: Def. Orangeburg-Wilkinson, 27-21
This week: at Airport
9. Batesburg-Leesville (6-2) 10
Last week: Def. Silver Bluff, 29-7
This week: vs. Calhoun County
10. Spring Valley (5-3) 7
Last week: Lost to Dutch Fork, 30-19
This week: at Blythewood
Dropped out: None
Others receiving votes: Newberry
