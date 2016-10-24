High School Football

October 24, 2016 3:54 PM

Midlands Top 10 high school football poll

By Lou Bezjak

This week’s top 10 high school football teams in the Midlands, as voted by a panel at The State. Teams listed with record and previous week’s ranking:

Team Prv

1. Dutch Fork (8-0) 1

Last week: Def. Spring Valley, 30-19

This week: vs. Irmo

2. Gilbert (8-0) 2

Last week: Def. Edisto, 57-13

This week: at Pelion

3. Ridge View (7-1) 3

Last week: Def. Westwood, 27-14

This week: at Lancaster

4. Blythewood (7-2) 4

Last week: Def. White Knoll, 35-21

This week: vs. Spring Valley

5. Fairfield Central (6-2) 5

Last week: Def. Chester, 28-21

This week: at Indian Land

6. Brookland-Cayce (6-1) 6

Last week: Def. Swansea, 35-12

This week: vs. Strom Thurmond

7. Hammond (7-1) 8

Last week: Def. Pinewood Prep, 47-13

This week: at Heathwood Hall

8. Chapin (6-2) 9

Last week: Def. Orangeburg-Wilkinson, 27-21

This week: at Airport

9. Batesburg-Leesville (6-2) 10

Last week: Def. Silver Bluff, 29-7

This week: vs. Calhoun County

10. Spring Valley (5-3) 7

Last week: Lost to Dutch Fork, 30-19

This week: at Blythewood

Dropped out: None

Others receiving votes: Newberry

