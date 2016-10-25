Clemson offers Blythewood’s Jordyn Adams

Blythewood’s Jordyn Adams picked up his second in-state offer.
Clemson offered the junior quarterback Tuesday for both football and baseball. Adams already had a football and baseball offer from South Carolina in the spring. Both schools are recruiting him as a receiver in football. Adams plays shortstop on the baseball team.
"It means a lot. It’s been one that's been sitting and they finally pulled the trigger," Adams said of the Clemson offer.
Adams said he will visit Clemson in two weeks for the Syracuse game. The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder visited South Carolina last week for the Gamecocks’ game against UMass.
Adams is ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 6 football prospect in South Carolina for the Class of 2018, according to 247Sports. He also has offers from East Carolina, Kentucky, SMU, Tulane, Maryland, North Carolina and Southern Miss.
Through nine games this season, Adams has thrown for 1,880 yards and 17 TDs and rushed for 514 yards and eight scores.
