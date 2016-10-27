Camden, Gray Collegiate clinch playoff spots

At Memorial Stadium, Devin Beckley threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as Camden clinched a playoff spot with a 41-14 win over Columbia on Thursday night.
Beckley finished with 276 yards passing and threw the TDs to Avery Barnes, Cam Jefferson and Jo Jo Watson. The Bulldogs finished with 429 yards of offense. Lance McCray and Jericho Murphy added rushing TDs for Camden (5-4, 2-1), which closes its regular season next week against Fairfield Central.
Gray Collegiate 49, C.A. Johnson 12
At Bolden Stadium, Bryce Fields threw for five touchdowns as Gray notched its second straight blowout win and clinched a playoff spot in the school’s first season it was eligible for the postseason.
Fields finished with 250 yards passing. Kiser Samuel caught three passes for 103 yards and a TD, and Chylon Thomas had five receptions for a 100 yards and a score for the War Eagles. Ayden Fields also had two TDs for GCA.
Gray (4-5, 3-1) closes out the regular season next week at Saluda.
Comments