Barber’s 4 TDs lead Chapin past Airport; Ridge View rallies past Lancaster

At Airport, Case Barber scored four touchdowns, including the go-ahead score with 10:24 left as Chapin defeated Airport 42-34 on Friday.
Chapin’s Xzavion Gordon returned an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Airport’s Brett Burnett threw three TDs, including one to Kerryon Richardson.
Ridge View 29, Lancaster 24
At Lancaster, Latheron Rogers-Anderson scored two touchdowns, including a 60-yarder with 7:04 left in the fourth quarter, as Ridge View moved to 8-1.
The Blazers can clinch the No. 2 spot in the region and a home playoff game next week against York.
Ali Kelley added a TD run for Ridge View and Marvin Marshall returned an interception for a score.
Gilbert 56, Pelion 6
At Pelion, freshman Josh Strickland was 17 of 23 for 354 yards and two touchdowns for Gilbert, which improved to 9-0.
The Indians will play Brookland-Cayce for the region title next week. Ray Baston led Gilbert with 100 yards rushing and three scores. Catriez Cook, the Midlands’ leading rusher, played sparingly. Cook carried it twice for 42 yards and a TD.
Trip Bumgarner caught five passes for 114 yards.
Hammond 52, Heathwood Hall 14
At Heathwood Hall, Corbett Glick threw for 317 yards and three touchdowns, all in the first half, as Hammond wrapped up a first-round bye in the SCISA 3A playoffs.
Jack Theodore caught four passes for 137 yards, and Lucas Prickett hauled in five passes for 114 yards and two scores.
Anthony Wilson rushed for 134 yards and two scores for the Skyhawks.
Farifield Central 39, Indian Land 8
At Indian Land, Rod Edmonds and Tony Ruff each rushed for more than 100 yards in Fairfield’s victory.
The Griffins can clinch the Region 3-3A title next week at Camden.
Edmonds rushed for two TDs, and quarterback Stanley McManus also ran for two scores.
Ben Lippen 42, Cardinal Newman 7
At Ben Lippen, Patrick McClure threw three touchdown passes and rushed for two scores in Ben Lippen’s win.
Bryce Thompson and Will Cureton each caught two TD passes. Thompson also returned an interception for a touchdown.
Calhoun County 35, Batesburg-Leesville 34
At Batesburg-Leesville, Tavarius Ellis scored on a 2-point conversion with 1:45 left in the fourth quarter as Calhoun handed the Panthers their first region loss.
It was Calhoun’s first win in nine games against B-L.
Tyreek Tolen rushed for 239 yards for the Panthers.
Keenan 36, Eau Claire 19
At Bolden Stadium, Alajuwan Robinson was 13 of 19 passing for 179 and two touchdowns, and added 76 yards and a score rushing in the Raiders’ win.
Keenan’s Myles Adams had two interceptions.
