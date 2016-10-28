Brookland-Cayce stays in region hunt with win over Strom Thurmond

Brookland-Cayce will get its shot to play for a region title.
Reed Charpia threw two touchdowns and the Bearcats’ defense shut down Tyrece Nick in defeating Strom Thurmond 28-6 on Friday.
Brookland-Cayce will host Gilbert next week with the Region 5-3A title at stake. Brookland-Cayce (7-1, 3-0), has won seven games in a season for the first time since 2004.
“This is real special,” linebacker Quinten Hook said. “It’s time to shock the state.”
Charpia finished with 171 yards through the air, including a 61-yard touchdown pass to Mike Williams to give the Bearcats a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Rasheed Taylor added 86 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown for the Bearcats, who wore down the Rebels late.
The Bearcats’ defense also did a good job containing Nick, the Rebels’ North-South quarterback. Nick managed 155 yards of total offense, 50 yards below his average, and threw one interception.
TURNING POINT
Leading 7-0, Brookland-Cayce used some trickery as Dominick Perry hit Marquis McCoy on a 27-yard reverse pass for a 14-0 lead with 5:44 left in the second quarter.
KEY PERFORMERS
Tay Pringle: The Shrine Bowl defensive tackle blocked two kicks and led the Bearcats’ defense up front. He also was used as a blocker in B-C’s jumbo package on offense.
Rasheed Taylor: Finished with 86 yards and led a powerful B-C running attack.
KEY NUMBERS
8: Number of players who carried the ball for B-C.
39.2: Average yardage of B-C’s four scoring plays.
THEY SAID IT
“We knew we had to contain Nick because he is so shifty. He got away a couple times but the defense did contain him. I can’t say enough about our defense. They played so hard,” B-C coach Rusty Charpia
“We just wanted to spread the field on defense and make Nick go sideline to sideline instead of up the field.” – Hook
“This is big for Brookland-Cayce. We’ve got all the parts, we’ve got a wonderful stadium, a great school district, principal and the fans. It is all just coming together like a perfect storm and I’m just fortunate to be the coach.” – Charpia
HOW THEY SCORED
1st Quarter
BC – Williams 61 pass from Charpia (Edwards kick), 5:50
2nd Quarter
BC – McCoy 27 pass from Perry (Edwards kick), 5:44
4th Quarter
BC – Hook 34 pass from Charpia (Edwards kick), 9:56
ST – Bryant 31 pass from Nick (kick failed), 7:22
BC – Taylor 35 rush (Edwards kick), 3:56
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: Nick 17-85, Simpkins 3-8, Settles 9-32, Edwards 1-6. BC: Charpia 9-21, Taylor 17-86, Lykes 1-2, Mays 8-21, Williams 1-2, McCoy 2-33, Adams 1-6.
Passing: ST: Nick 7-13-1 70. BC: Charpia 12-19-0 171; Perry 1-1-0 27
Receiving: ST: Bryant 6-61, Holloway 1-9. BC: Taylor 2-7, Sammy Lykes 3-40, Williams 2-60, Roach 1-4, McCoy 2-30, Perry 3-24, Hook 1-35.
