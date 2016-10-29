Spring Valley surges in second half, beats Blythewood

Getting down 20-7 in the first half is not exactly what Spring Valley wanted to do against Blythewood Friday night.
Pulling away with a 40-33 victory after running all over the Bengals in the second half at District 2 Stadium is not what Blythewood fans wanted to see either.
Spring Valley (6-3 overall, 3-2 Region 5-5A) turned in a 26-point second half, while holding the Bengals (7-2, 4-1) to one score in the final seconds during that time.
Blythewood took a 26-14 lead into the locker room at the half, but that advantage didn’t last long.
Paul Stokes scored on a 7-yard touchdown run to open the third quarter and cut Blythewood’s lead to 26-20. Cameron Thomas caught a 6-yard TD pass from Quincy Hill later in the third to tie the game.
Jake Hamilton’s point-after gave the Vikings a 27-26 lead.
The Vikings got TD Runs from Shaun Moore and KeAndre Jones to seal the win.
Adams’ 43-yad pass to Kenny Benton with 32 seconds left closed out the scoring.
TURNING POINT
Down 26-14 going into the third quarter, Spring Valley went to work. Working out of multiple wing-T sets, the Vikings eased down the field 71 yards on 7 plays. Paul Stokes ran in a touchdown from seven yards out to make it 26-20. After a Jacobie Ellis interception put the Vikings on the Blythewood 30-yard line, Quincy Hill completed his first pass of the game, a 7-yard go-ahead TD pass to Cameron Thomas to take a 27-26 lead with 6:44 left in the third quarter.
KEY PERFORMERS
Spring Valley’s 3-headed monster: Terrell Jackson (15 carries for 95 yards), Tate I’auolauo (16-84) and Quincy Hill (14-83) gave the Blythewood defense fits, especially in the second half.
Jordyn Adams: The Blythewood quarterback rushed 19 times for 159 yards, and passed for 139 yards. Chris Woodall also had 130 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.
KEY NUMBERS
0: Spring Valley passing yards in the first half. The Vikings had 14 passing yards on the night.
334: Vikings rushing yardage in the game, on 60 attempts.
THEY SAID IT
“Everything that could go wrong in the second half went wrong. We had a lot of penalties that stopped offensive drives, defensively we had some missed assignments. The effort was there, but missed assignments against an option team just hurts.” – Blythewood coach Dan Morgan
“This team has been resilient. It’s like we like the challenge and we want to come back. We know we control our destiny now. This is a great win for our program and our kids. We told our guys we gotta do what we do. Jordyn (Adams) is going to make his plays, we just had to limit him. Our biggest thing offensively, we really didn’t change anything, we just said ‘we’ve got to play better.’” – Spring Valley coach Robin Bacon
HOW THEY SCORED
1st Quarter
S – Paul Stokes 6 fumble return (Jake Hamilton kick) 11:47
B – Kenny Benton 24 pass from Jordyn Adams (Ben Kline kick) 9:04
B – Chris Woodall 58 run (kick failed) 5:58
2nd Quarter
B – Kameron Riley 8 pass from Adams (Kline kick) 6:49
S – Terrell Jackson 1 run (Hamilton kick) 2:58
B – Adams 9 run (kick failed)
3rd Quarter
S – Stokes 7 run (pass failed) 9:36
S – Cameron Thomas 7 pass from Quincy Hill (Hamilton kick) 6:44
4th Quarter
S – Shaun Moore 8 run (kick failed) 11:04
S – KeAndre Jones 9 run (Hamilton kick) 1:53
B – Benton 43 pass from Adams (Kline kick) :32
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: Spring Valley – Tate L’auolau 16-84, Terrell Jackson 15-95, Quincy Hill 14-83, KeAndre Jones 7-42, Jaylon Morris 3-21. Blythewood – Chris Woodall 14-130, Jordyn Adams 19-159, Jeffrey Watkins 3-6.
Passing: Spring Valley – Quincy Hill 2-7-0. Blythewood – Jordyn Adams 6-24-1.
Receiving: Spring Valley – Jacobie Elkins 1-7 Cameron Thomas 1-7. Blythewood – Terrance Coates 2-46, Kenny Benton 2-67, Roger Carter 1-18, Kameron Riley 1-8
Comments