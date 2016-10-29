High School Football

October 29, 2016 12:00 PM

Midlands high school football schedule, Week 11

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted

Regular season

Thursday

Edisto at Pelion, 7 p.m.

Fox Creek at Eau Claire (Bolden Stadium)

Lancaster at Richland Northeast (Harry Parone Stadium)

Friday

Batesburg-Leesville at Barnwell

Chapin at A.C. Flora (Spirit Communications Park)

Chester at Columbia (Memorial Stadium)

Dreher at Lower Richland

Dutch Fork at Lexington

Fairfield Central at Camden

Gilbert at Brookland-Cayce, 7 p.m.

Gray Collegiate at Saluda

Irmo at Spring Valley

Keenan at C.A. Johnson (Bolden Stadium)

Lugoff-Elgin at Crestwood

North Augusta at Airport

River Bluff at White Knoll

Strom Thurmond at Swansea

Westwood at South Pointe

York at Ridge View

SCISA 3A Playoffs

Wilson Hall at Ben Lippen

SCISA 8-man Playoffs

Division I

Clarendon Hall at Richard Winn

Related content

High School Football

Comments

Videos

Marcus Lattimore reflects on first season as coach, talks coaching future

View more video

Sports Videos