Midlands high school football schedule, Week 11

All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted
Regular season
Thursday
Edisto at Pelion, 7 p.m.
Fox Creek at Eau Claire (Bolden Stadium)
Lancaster at Richland Northeast (Harry Parone Stadium)
Friday
Batesburg-Leesville at Barnwell
Chapin at A.C. Flora (Spirit Communications Park)
Chester at Columbia (Memorial Stadium)
Dreher at Lower Richland
Dutch Fork at Lexington
Fairfield Central at Camden
Gilbert at Brookland-Cayce, 7 p.m.
Gray Collegiate at Saluda
Irmo at Spring Valley
Keenan at C.A. Johnson (Bolden Stadium)
Lugoff-Elgin at Crestwood
North Augusta at Airport
River Bluff at White Knoll
Strom Thurmond at Swansea
Westwood at South Pointe
York at Ridge View
SCISA 3A Playoffs
Wilson Hall at Ben Lippen
SCISA 8-man Playoffs
Division I
Clarendon Hall at Richard Winn
