Photos: Marcus Lattimore, Heathwood B team win title

Heathwood Hall head coach Marcus Lattimore celebrates with his team after their 12-0 win over Hammond to win the private school middle school title.
Heathwood Hall's Ryan Shelley celebrates with head coach Marcus Lattimore after their 12-0 win over Hammond to win the private school middle school title.
Heathwood Hall head coach Marcus Lattimore gets a Gatorade bath after their 12-0 win over Hammond to win the private school middle school title.
Heathwood Hall coaches celebrate their win over Hammond in the private school middle school title game.
Heathwood Hall's William Morris celebrates with head coach Marcus Lattimore after their 12-0 win over Hammond to win the private school middle school title.
Heathwood Hall defeated Hammond 12-0 to win the private school middle school title in former Gamecock Marcus Lattimore's first year as coach.
Heathwood Hall head coach Marcus Lattimore encourages his offense as they play Hammond for the private school middle school title.
Heathwood Hall head coach Marcus Lattimore talks with quarterback Alexander Roberts as the team plays Hammond for the private school middle school title.
Heathwood Hall head coach Marcus Lattimore talks to his team as they prepare to play Hammond for the private school middle school title.
Heathwood Hall head coach Marcus Lattimore talks to his team as they prepare to play Hammond for the private school middle school title.
Heathwood Hall head coach Marcus Lattimore talks to his team as they prepare to play Hammond for the private school middle school title.
Heathwood Hall's Vincent Genovese tries to bring down Hammond's Omari Bennett during the private school middle school title game.
Heathwood Hall head coach Marcus Lattimore talks with Michael Moran as the team prepares to play Hammond for the private school middle school title.
Former Gamecocks great Marcus Lattimore helps coach Heathwood Hall during the game between Heathwood Hall at Cardinal Newman.
