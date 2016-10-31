Midlands Top 10 high school football poll

This week’s top 10 high school football teams in the Midlands, as voted by a panel at The State. Teams listed with record and previous week’s ranking:
Team Prv
1. Dutch Fork (9-0) 1
Last week: Def. Irmo, 58-13
This week: at Lexington
2. Gilbert (9-0) 2
Last week: Def. Pelion, 56-6
This week: at Brookland-Cayce
3. Ridge View (8-1) 3
Last week: Def. Lancaster, 29-26
This week: vs. York
4. Fairfield Central (7-2) 5
Last week: Def. Indian Land, 39-8
This week: at Camden
5. Brookland-Cayce (7-1) 6
Last week: Def. Strom Thurmond, 28-6
This week: vs. Gilbert
6. Hammond (8-1) 7
Last week: Def. Heathwood Hall,
This week: Off
7. Spring Valley (6-3) 10
Last week: Def. Blythewood, 40-33
This week: vs. Irmo
8. (tie) Chapin (7-2) 8
Last week: Def. Airport, 42-34
This week: at A.C. Flora (Spirit Communications Park)
8. (tie) Blythewood (7-3) 4
Last week: Lost to Spring Valley, 40-33
This week: Off
10. Newberry (7-3) NR
Last week: Def. Mid-Carolina, 45-13
This week: Off
Dropped out: Batesburg-Leesville
Others receiving votes: A.C. Flora, Batesburg-Leesville, White Knoll
