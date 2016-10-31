High School Football

October 31, 2016 1:25 PM

Midlands Top 10 high school football poll

By Lou Bezjak

This week’s top 10 high school football teams in the Midlands, as voted by a panel at The State. Teams listed with record and previous week’s ranking:

Team Prv

1. Dutch Fork (9-0) 1

Last week: Def. Irmo, 58-13

This week: at Lexington

2. Gilbert (9-0) 2

Last week: Def. Pelion, 56-6

This week: at Brookland-Cayce

3. Ridge View (8-1) 3

Last week: Def. Lancaster, 29-26

This week: vs. York

4. Fairfield Central (7-2) 5

Last week: Def. Indian Land, 39-8

This week: at Camden

5. Brookland-Cayce (7-1) 6

Last week: Def. Strom Thurmond, 28-6

This week: vs. Gilbert

6. Hammond (8-1) 7

Last week: Def. Heathwood Hall,

This week: Off

7. Spring Valley (6-3) 10

Last week: Def. Blythewood, 40-33

This week: vs. Irmo

8. (tie) Chapin (7-2) 8

Last week: Def. Airport, 42-34

This week: at A.C. Flora (Spirit Communications Park)

8. (tie) Blythewood (7-3) 4

Last week: Lost to Spring Valley, 40-33

This week: Off

10. Newberry (7-3) NR

Last week: Def. Mid-Carolina, 45-13

This week: Off

Dropped out: Batesburg-Leesville

Others receiving votes: A.C. Flora, Batesburg-Leesville, White Knoll

