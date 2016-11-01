High School Football

Honor roll: Top Week 10 Midlands high school football performances

Offense

Quarterback

Brett Burnett, Airport – 30-of-44 passing for school-record 400 yards, 4 TDs

Tevaughn Higgins, Lower Richland – 26-of-47 passing for 354 yards, 2 TDs; 35 yards, 2 TDs on 6 carries

Josh Strickland, Gilbert – 17-of-23 passing for 326 yards, 2 TDs

Corbett Glick, Hammond – 16-of-26 passing for 317 yards, 3 TDs

Devin Beckley, Camden – 16-of-24 passing for 276 yards, 3 TDs; 38 yards, TD on six carries

Bryce Fields, Gray Collegiate – 17-of-23 passing for 250 yards, 5 TDs

Alajuwan Robinson, Keenan – 13-of-19 passing for 193 yards, 2 TDs; 76 yards, TD on 16 carries; 2 2-point conversions

Elijah Heatley, Westwood – 15-of-25 passing for 190 yards, TD

Matthew Campbell, Dreher – 13-of-25 passing for 183 yards, TD

Reed Charpia, Brookland-Cayce – 12-of-16 passing for 171 yards, 2 TDs

Patrick McClure, Ben Lippen – 7-of-11 passing for 155 yards, 3 TDs; 93 yards, 2 TDs on 15 carries

Cam Tringali, Cardinal Newman – 13-of-26 passing for 151 yards, TD

Jordyn Adams, Blythewood – 6-of-24 passing for 139 yards, 3 TDs; 159 yards, TD on 19 carries

Tyriq Goodman, Newberry – 7-of-13 passing for 137 yards, TD

Carlton Andrews, A.C. Flora – 9-of-17 passing for 131 yards, TD; 44 yards on 11 carries

Trad Beatty, Chapin – 8-of-10 passing for 114 yards, TD

Reese Nichols, Dutch Fork – 9-of-15 passing for 113 yards; 149 yards, 2 TDs on 15 carries

Teion Thomas, C.A. Johnson – 4-of-8 passing for 109 yards; 55 yards on 9 carries

Jalen Smith, Ridge View – 8-of-17 passing for 101 yards; 47 yards on 11 carries

Running back

Tyreek Tolen, Batesburg-Leesville – 239 yards, 2 TDs on 25 carries

Latheron Rogers-Anderson, Ridge View – 216 yards, TD on 10 carries; 6 tackles

Jordan Hiller, Lexington – 206 yards, TD on 30 carries

Amir Abrams, Newberry – 184 yards, 3 TDs on 28 carries

Maurice Jones, White Knoll – 168 yards, 2 TDs on 27 carries

Ron Hoff, Dutch Fork – 146 yards, 3 TDs on 13 carries

Anthony Wilson, Hammond – 134 yards, 2 TDs on 14 carries; 1 reception for 10 yards, TD

Mark Shealy, Chapin – 134 yards on 13 carries

Chris Woodall, Blythewood – 130 yards, TD on 14 carries

Tony Ruff, Fairfield Central – 117 yards, TD on nine carries

Carlos Aponte, Gray Collegiate – 116 yards, TD on 5 carries

Ray Baston, Gilbert – 108 yards, 3 TDs on 18 carries

Rod Edmonds, Fairfield Central – 94 yards, 2 TDs on 7 carries

Jamir Robinson, Airport – 77 yards, TD on 10 carries; 8 receptions for 55 yards, TD; 46-yard kickoff return

Case Barber, Chapin – 59 yards, 4 TDs on 7 carries; 5 receptions for 56 yards

Wide receiver

Keyon Hair, Lower Richland – 6 receptions for 141 yards, 2 TDs

Jack Theodore, Hammond – 4 receptions for 137 yards

C.J. Wright, Airport – 11 receptions for 134 yards, TD

Jo Jo Watson, Camden – 5 receptions for 130 yards, TD

Deamondre Goodwin, Lower Richland – 8 receptions for 123 yards

Trip Bumgarner, Gilbert – 5 receptions for 119 yards

Lucas Prickett, Hammond – 5 receptions for 114 yards, TD

Avery Barnes, Camden – 7 receptions for 106 yards, TD

Bryce Thompson, Ben Lippen – 5 receptions for 102 yards, 2 TDs; INT returned for TD

Jaleel Gilliam, Newberry – 3 receptions for 101 yards, TD

Justin McCrae, Ridge View – 6 receptions for 89 yards

Kaden Briggs, Westwood – 6 receptions for 77 yards, TD

Bobby Irby, Dutch Fork – 3 receptions for 77 yards

Kenny Benton, Blythewood – 2 receptions for 67 yards, 2 TDs

Line

Jacob Scruggs, Batesburg-Leesville – Graded 96 percent, 6 pancake blocks

Ricky Holmes, White Knoll – Graded 96 percent, pancake block

Sam Hayes, White Knoll – Graded 96 percent, pancake block

Dawson Rucker, Gilbert – 93 percent, 3 knockdowns

Jordan Stiffler, Spring Valley – Graded 92 percent, 3 pancake blocks, 3 ½ knockdowns

Tristan Brown, Gilbert – 91 percent, 6 knockdowns

Tyler Endsley, Westwood – Graded 90 percent, 4 knockdown blocks

Phillip Anderson, Brookland-Cayce – Graded 90 percent, 4 ½ pancake blocks, 3 knockdowns

Tyler Lamar, Gray Collegiate – Graded 90 percent, 2 pancake blocks

Defense

Line

Shaheem Haltiwanger, White Knoll – 16 tackles

Da’Prince Haynes, Spring Valley – 15 tackles

Darius Bell, Gilbert – 13 tackles, FF, 2 QBH

Damani Staley, Ridge View – 11 tackles, 4 sacks, 4 TFL

Will Florence, Swansea – 10 tackles, 2 sacks, TFL

Carlos Mickens, Keenan – 8 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks

Daquan Holley, Richland Northeast – 8 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks, FF, INT

Donovan Engram, Camden – 8 tackles, 2 TFL

Elijah Lipscomb, A.C. Flora – 8 tackles

Brendan Evans-Grayson, Gray Collegiate – 7 tackles, 2 sacks

Matthew Staley, C.A. Johnson – 7 tackles, sack

Linebacker

Devonta Wheeler, Mid-Carolina – 20 tackles, 4 TFL

Brandon Serio, White Knoll – 19 tackles, INT

John Sloan, Gray Collegiate – 19 tackles

Micah Byrd, Blythewood – 19 tackles, QBH

Jacob Ely, Blythewood – 19 tackles

Blake Branham, Dutch Fork – 18 tackles

Al Moore, Mid-Carolina – 17 tackles

Joe Beckett, White Knoll – 16 tackles, FF

Terry Carson, Ridge View – 15 tackles

Tyhem Sheperd, Batesburg-Leesville – 14 tackles, 4 TFL, sack, QBH

Malich Jacobs, Lower Richland – 14 tackles

Brian Horn, Westwood – 14 tackles, TFL

Channing Tindall, Spring Valley – 13 tackles, 3 sacks, TFL, 2 FF

Theo Goodwin, Dreher – 13 tackles, 2 TFL

Robert Bickley, Chapin – 13 tackles

Malik Rush, A.C. Flora – 11 tackles, 2 TFL, PBU

Isaiah Johnson, Westwood – 11 tackles, TFL

Secondary

Brian Brown, Blythewood – 13 tackles, TFL, PBU

Campbell Jordan, Camden – 12 tackles, PBU, FR

Dylan McNatt, Gilbert – 11 tackles, INT

Lane Botkin, A.C. Flora – 11 tackles, PBU; 65-yard punt return for TD; 18 yards, TD on 6 carries

Sekwan Jenkins, Blythewood – 11 tackles, PBU

Marvaius Green, Richland Northeast – 10 tackles, PBU

Patrick Carter, North Central – 10 tackles, 2 TFL, PBU

Eric Ricker, Lexington – 10 tackles

Sterling Scott, Westwood – 9 tackles, INT, PBU

Ryland Ayers, Camden – 8 tackles, 75-yard INT returned for TD

Ellis Thomas, C.A. Johnson – 7 tackles, 2 PBU; INT returned for TD

Trey Schmoyer, Ben Lippen – 5 tackles, 2 INTs

Special teams

Javon Hills, Richland Northeast – 82-yard kickoff return for TD

Ford Williams, Dutch Fork – 7-of-8 XPs; 1-of-1 FG

Thomas McCutchen, A.C. Flora – Averaged 41 yards on 6 punts; 4-of-4 on extra points

Offensive Player of Week: Devin Beckley, Camden

Defensive Player of Week: Channing Tindall, Spring Valley

