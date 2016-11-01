Honor roll: Top Week 10 Midlands high school football performances

Offense
Quarterback
Brett Burnett, Airport – 30-of-44 passing for school-record 400 yards, 4 TDs
Tevaughn Higgins, Lower Richland – 26-of-47 passing for 354 yards, 2 TDs; 35 yards, 2 TDs on 6 carries
Josh Strickland, Gilbert – 17-of-23 passing for 326 yards, 2 TDs
Corbett Glick, Hammond – 16-of-26 passing for 317 yards, 3 TDs
Devin Beckley, Camden – 16-of-24 passing for 276 yards, 3 TDs; 38 yards, TD on six carries
Bryce Fields, Gray Collegiate – 17-of-23 passing for 250 yards, 5 TDs
Alajuwan Robinson, Keenan – 13-of-19 passing for 193 yards, 2 TDs; 76 yards, TD on 16 carries; 2 2-point conversions
Elijah Heatley, Westwood – 15-of-25 passing for 190 yards, TD
Matthew Campbell, Dreher – 13-of-25 passing for 183 yards, TD
Reed Charpia, Brookland-Cayce – 12-of-16 passing for 171 yards, 2 TDs
Patrick McClure, Ben Lippen – 7-of-11 passing for 155 yards, 3 TDs; 93 yards, 2 TDs on 15 carries
Cam Tringali, Cardinal Newman – 13-of-26 passing for 151 yards, TD
Jordyn Adams, Blythewood – 6-of-24 passing for 139 yards, 3 TDs; 159 yards, TD on 19 carries
Tyriq Goodman, Newberry – 7-of-13 passing for 137 yards, TD
Carlton Andrews, A.C. Flora – 9-of-17 passing for 131 yards, TD; 44 yards on 11 carries
Trad Beatty, Chapin – 8-of-10 passing for 114 yards, TD
Reese Nichols, Dutch Fork – 9-of-15 passing for 113 yards; 149 yards, 2 TDs on 15 carries
Teion Thomas, C.A. Johnson – 4-of-8 passing for 109 yards; 55 yards on 9 carries
Jalen Smith, Ridge View – 8-of-17 passing for 101 yards; 47 yards on 11 carries
Running back
Tyreek Tolen, Batesburg-Leesville – 239 yards, 2 TDs on 25 carries
Latheron Rogers-Anderson, Ridge View – 216 yards, TD on 10 carries; 6 tackles
Jordan Hiller, Lexington – 206 yards, TD on 30 carries
Amir Abrams, Newberry – 184 yards, 3 TDs on 28 carries
Maurice Jones, White Knoll – 168 yards, 2 TDs on 27 carries
Ron Hoff, Dutch Fork – 146 yards, 3 TDs on 13 carries
Anthony Wilson, Hammond – 134 yards, 2 TDs on 14 carries; 1 reception for 10 yards, TD
Mark Shealy, Chapin – 134 yards on 13 carries
Chris Woodall, Blythewood – 130 yards, TD on 14 carries
Tony Ruff, Fairfield Central – 117 yards, TD on nine carries
Carlos Aponte, Gray Collegiate – 116 yards, TD on 5 carries
Ray Baston, Gilbert – 108 yards, 3 TDs on 18 carries
Rod Edmonds, Fairfield Central – 94 yards, 2 TDs on 7 carries
Jamir Robinson, Airport – 77 yards, TD on 10 carries; 8 receptions for 55 yards, TD; 46-yard kickoff return
Case Barber, Chapin – 59 yards, 4 TDs on 7 carries; 5 receptions for 56 yards
Wide receiver
Keyon Hair, Lower Richland – 6 receptions for 141 yards, 2 TDs
Jack Theodore, Hammond – 4 receptions for 137 yards
C.J. Wright, Airport – 11 receptions for 134 yards, TD
Jo Jo Watson, Camden – 5 receptions for 130 yards, TD
Deamondre Goodwin, Lower Richland – 8 receptions for 123 yards
Trip Bumgarner, Gilbert – 5 receptions for 119 yards
Lucas Prickett, Hammond – 5 receptions for 114 yards, TD
Avery Barnes, Camden – 7 receptions for 106 yards, TD
Bryce Thompson, Ben Lippen – 5 receptions for 102 yards, 2 TDs; INT returned for TD
Jaleel Gilliam, Newberry – 3 receptions for 101 yards, TD
Justin McCrae, Ridge View – 6 receptions for 89 yards
Kaden Briggs, Westwood – 6 receptions for 77 yards, TD
Bobby Irby, Dutch Fork – 3 receptions for 77 yards
Kenny Benton, Blythewood – 2 receptions for 67 yards, 2 TDs
Line
Jacob Scruggs, Batesburg-Leesville – Graded 96 percent, 6 pancake blocks
Ricky Holmes, White Knoll – Graded 96 percent, pancake block
Sam Hayes, White Knoll – Graded 96 percent, pancake block
Dawson Rucker, Gilbert – 93 percent, 3 knockdowns
Jordan Stiffler, Spring Valley – Graded 92 percent, 3 pancake blocks, 3 ½ knockdowns
Tristan Brown, Gilbert – 91 percent, 6 knockdowns
Tyler Endsley, Westwood – Graded 90 percent, 4 knockdown blocks
Phillip Anderson, Brookland-Cayce – Graded 90 percent, 4 ½ pancake blocks, 3 knockdowns
Tyler Lamar, Gray Collegiate – Graded 90 percent, 2 pancake blocks
Defense
Line
Shaheem Haltiwanger, White Knoll – 16 tackles
Da’Prince Haynes, Spring Valley – 15 tackles
Darius Bell, Gilbert – 13 tackles, FF, 2 QBH
Damani Staley, Ridge View – 11 tackles, 4 sacks, 4 TFL
Will Florence, Swansea – 10 tackles, 2 sacks, TFL
Carlos Mickens, Keenan – 8 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks
Daquan Holley, Richland Northeast – 8 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks, FF, INT
Donovan Engram, Camden – 8 tackles, 2 TFL
Elijah Lipscomb, A.C. Flora – 8 tackles
Brendan Evans-Grayson, Gray Collegiate – 7 tackles, 2 sacks
Matthew Staley, C.A. Johnson – 7 tackles, sack
Linebacker
Devonta Wheeler, Mid-Carolina – 20 tackles, 4 TFL
Brandon Serio, White Knoll – 19 tackles, INT
John Sloan, Gray Collegiate – 19 tackles
Micah Byrd, Blythewood – 19 tackles, QBH
Jacob Ely, Blythewood – 19 tackles
Blake Branham, Dutch Fork – 18 tackles
Al Moore, Mid-Carolina – 17 tackles
Joe Beckett, White Knoll – 16 tackles, FF
Terry Carson, Ridge View – 15 tackles
Tyhem Sheperd, Batesburg-Leesville – 14 tackles, 4 TFL, sack, QBH
Malich Jacobs, Lower Richland – 14 tackles
Brian Horn, Westwood – 14 tackles, TFL
Channing Tindall, Spring Valley – 13 tackles, 3 sacks, TFL, 2 FF
Theo Goodwin, Dreher – 13 tackles, 2 TFL
Robert Bickley, Chapin – 13 tackles
Malik Rush, A.C. Flora – 11 tackles, 2 TFL, PBU
Isaiah Johnson, Westwood – 11 tackles, TFL
Secondary
Brian Brown, Blythewood – 13 tackles, TFL, PBU
Campbell Jordan, Camden – 12 tackles, PBU, FR
Dylan McNatt, Gilbert – 11 tackles, INT
Lane Botkin, A.C. Flora – 11 tackles, PBU; 65-yard punt return for TD; 18 yards, TD on 6 carries
Sekwan Jenkins, Blythewood – 11 tackles, PBU
Marvaius Green, Richland Northeast – 10 tackles, PBU
Patrick Carter, North Central – 10 tackles, 2 TFL, PBU
Eric Ricker, Lexington – 10 tackles
Sterling Scott, Westwood – 9 tackles, INT, PBU
Ryland Ayers, Camden – 8 tackles, 75-yard INT returned for TD
Ellis Thomas, C.A. Johnson – 7 tackles, 2 PBU; INT returned for TD
Trey Schmoyer, Ben Lippen – 5 tackles, 2 INTs
Special teams
Javon Hills, Richland Northeast – 82-yard kickoff return for TD
Ford Williams, Dutch Fork – 7-of-8 XPs; 1-of-1 FG
Thomas McCutchen, A.C. Flora – Averaged 41 yards on 6 punts; 4-of-4 on extra points
Offensive Player of Week: Devin Beckley, Camden
Defensive Player of Week: Channing Tindall, Spring Valley
