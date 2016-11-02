Week 11 Midlands High School Football picks

THURSDAY
Edisto at Pelion
Pelion’s final and best chance for first victory.
Pick: Pelion
Fox Creek at Eau Claire (Bolden Stadium)
Fox Creek 3-0 against Midlands teams this year.
Pick: Fox Creek
Lancaster at Richland Northeast (Harry Parone Stadium)
Win or go-home game to decide final playoff spot in Region 3-4A.
Pick: Richland Northeast
FRIDAY
Batesburg-Leesville at Barnwell
A second loss in a row and B-L might open playoffs on road.
Pick: Batesburg-Leesville
Chapin at A.C. Flora (Spirit Communications Park)
Region title, homefield advantage in 4A playoffs at stake.
Pick: A.C. Flora
Chester at Columbia (Memorial Stadium)
Chester has scored 50 or more points in three of past five games.
Pick: Chester
Dreher at Lower Richland
Blue Devils have stumbled since 4-0 start, but should get back on track this week.
Pick: Dreher
Dutch Fork at Lexington
Dutch Fork a win away from first unbeaten regular season in school history.
Pick: Dutch Fork
Fairfield Central at Camden
Fairfield seventh in scoring defense among 3A schools.
Pick: Fairfield Central
Gilbert at Brookland-Cayce
Gilbert’s Catriez Cook played sparingly last week, but that won’t be case in Region 5-3A title matchup.
Pick: Gilbert
Gray Collegiate at Saluda
Gray’s offense can put up big numbers, but need to find way to stop Saluda’s Malik Brooks.
Pick: Saluda
Irmo at Spring Valley
SV coming off big win over Blythewood and has chance for home playoff game.
Pick: Spring Valley
Keenan at C.A. Johnson (Bolden Stadium)
Keenan has won nine of past 10 against CAJ.
Pick: Keenan
Lugoff-Elgin at Crestwood
L-E coming off bye week with chance to secure home playoff game.
Pick: Crestwood
North Augusta at Airport
Winner earns second place in region, home playoff game
Pick: North Augusta
River Bluff at White Knoll
River Bluff looks to play spoiler in coach David Bennett’s final game.
Pick: White Knoll
Strom Thurmond at Swansea
Swansea has won two of past three but faces tough test in Tyrece Nick, Strom Thurmond.
Pick: Strom Thurmond
Westwood at South Pointe
No. 1 South Pointe has scored 40 points or more in three of four region games.
Pick: South Pointe
Wilson Hall at Ben Lippen
Rematch with Hammond on horizon if Ben Lippen wins first-round playoff game.
Pick: Ben Lippen
York at Ridge View
Ridge View a win away from first nine-win season since 2006 and a home playoff game.
Pick: Ridge View
Last Week: 17-3
Season: 173-49
