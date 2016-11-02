High School Football

November 2, 2016 6:35 PM

Week 11 Midlands High School Football picks

By Lou Bezjak

THURSDAY

Edisto at Pelion

Pelion’s final and best chance for first victory.

Pick: Pelion

Fox Creek at Eau Claire (Bolden Stadium)

Fox Creek 3-0 against Midlands teams this year.

Pick: Fox Creek

Lancaster at Richland Northeast (Harry Parone Stadium)

Win or go-home game to decide final playoff spot in Region 3-4A.

Pick: Richland Northeast

FRIDAY

Batesburg-Leesville at Barnwell

A second loss in a row and B-L might open playoffs on road.

Pick: Batesburg-Leesville

Chapin at A.C. Flora (Spirit Communications Park)

Region title, homefield advantage in 4A playoffs at stake.

Pick: A.C. Flora

Chester at Columbia (Memorial Stadium)

Chester has scored 50 or more points in three of past five games.

Pick: Chester

Dreher at Lower Richland

Blue Devils have stumbled since 4-0 start, but should get back on track this week.

Pick: Dreher

Dutch Fork at Lexington

Dutch Fork a win away from first unbeaten regular season in school history.

Pick: Dutch Fork

Fairfield Central at Camden

Fairfield seventh in scoring defense among 3A schools.

Pick: Fairfield Central

Gilbert at Brookland-Cayce

Gilbert’s Catriez Cook played sparingly last week, but that won’t be case in Region 5-3A title matchup.

Pick: Gilbert

Gray Collegiate at Saluda

Gray’s offense can put up big numbers, but need to find way to stop Saluda’s Malik Brooks.

Pick: Saluda

Irmo at Spring Valley

SV coming off big win over Blythewood and has chance for home playoff game.

Pick: Spring Valley

Keenan at C.A. Johnson (Bolden Stadium)

Keenan has won nine of past 10 against CAJ.

Pick: Keenan

Lugoff-Elgin at Crestwood

L-E coming off bye week with chance to secure home playoff game.

Pick: Crestwood

North Augusta at Airport

Winner earns second place in region, home playoff game

Pick: North Augusta

River Bluff at White Knoll

River Bluff looks to play spoiler in coach David Bennett’s final game.

Pick: White Knoll

Strom Thurmond at Swansea

Swansea has won two of past three but faces tough test in Tyrece Nick, Strom Thurmond.

Pick: Strom Thurmond

Westwood at South Pointe

No. 1 South Pointe has scored 40 points or more in three of four region games.

Pick: South Pointe

Wilson Hall at Ben Lippen

Rematch with Hammond on horizon if Ben Lippen wins first-round playoff game.

Pick: Ben Lippen

York at Ridge View

Ridge View a win away from first nine-win season since 2006 and a home playoff game.

Pick: Ridge View

Last Week: 17-3

Season: 173-49

