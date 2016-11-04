Photos: Brookland-Cayce vs. Gilbert football

Gilbert Indians Manny Bright (82) runs during the game between Gilbert High School at Brookland-Cayce High School.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
Gilbert Indians captains and Brookland-Cayce Bearcats captains meet at midfield before the game between Gilbert High School at Brookland-Cayce High School.
Brookland-Cayce Bearcats players make their entrance before the game between Gilbert High School at Brookland-Cayce High School.
Brookland-Cayce Bearcats quarterback Reed Charpia (2) scrambles against the Gilbert Indians during the game between Gilbert High School at Brookland-Cayce High School.
Brookland-Cayce Bearcats quarterback Reed Charpia (2) scrambles during the game between Gilbert High School at Brookland-Cayce High School.
Brookland-Cayce Bearcats head coach Rusty Charpia directs his team during the game between Gilbert High School at Brookland-Cayce High School.
Brookland-Cayce Bearcats head coach Rusty Charpia directs his team during the game between Gilbert High School at Brookland-Cayce High School.
Brookland-Cayce Bearcats students cheer their team during the game between Gilbert High School at Brookland-Cayce High School.
Brookland-Cayce Bearcats defensive back Dominick Perry returns an interception for a touchdown during the game between Gilbert High School at Brookland-Cayce High School.
Brookland-Cayce Bearcats students cheer their team during the game between Gilbert High School at Brookland-Cayce High School.
Brookland-Cayce Bearcats students cheer their team during the game between Gilbert High School at Brookland-Cayce High School.
Brookland-Cayce Bearcats wide receiver Marquis Mccoy (1) and Brookland-Cayce Bearcats wide receiver Dominick Perry (7) celebrate a touchdown during the game between Gilbert High School at Brookland-Cayce High School.
Brookland-Cayce Bearcats wide receiver Marquis Mccoy (1) toes the sideline on a long reception during the game between Gilbert High School at Brookland-Cayce High School.
Gilbert Indians Manny Bright (82) runs against the Brookland-Cayce Bearcats during the game between Gilbert High School at Brookland-Cayce High School.
Gilbert Indians head coach Chad Leaphart directs his team during the game between Gilbert High School at Brookland-Cayce High School.
Gilbert Indians running back Catriez Cook (35) rushes during the game between Gilbert High School at Brookland-Cayce High School.
Gilbert Indians quarterback Josh Strickland (12) passes during the game between Gilbert High School at Brookland-Cayce High School.
Brookland-Cayce Bearcats defensive back Zion Carroway (13) returns an interception for a touchdown during the game between Gilbert High School at Brookland-Cayce High School.
Brookland-Cayce Bearcats students cheer during the game between Gilbert High School at Brookland-Cayce High School.
Brookland-Cayce Bearcats running back Joe Pradubsri rushes past Gilbert Indians cornerback Cody Temples (10) during the game between Gilbert High School at Brookland-Cayce High School.
Brookland-Cayce Bearcats wide receiver Marquis Mccoy (1) makes a 45-yard touchdown reception during the game between Gilbert High School at Brookland-Cayce High School.
Gilbert Indians fans cheer their team during the game between Gilbert High School at Brookland-Cayce High School.
Brookland-Cayce Bearcats running back Rasheed Taylor (20) runs over Gilbert Indians' Dawson Burkett (2) during the game between Gilbert High School at Brookland-Cayce High School.
Brookland-Cayce Bearcats quarterback Reed Charpia (2) scrambles against the Gilbert Indians during the game between Gilbert High School at Brookland-Cayce High School.
Brookland-Cayce Bearcats defensive back Raycron Williams (6) returns an interception during the game between Gilbert High School at Brookland-Cayce High School.
Brookland-Cayce Bearcats defensive back Cam Brown (11) and Brookland-Cayce Bearcats defensive end Travis Loadholt (55) sack Gilbert Indians quarterback Josh Strickland (12) during the game between Gilbert High School at Brookland-Cayce High School.
Brookland-Cayce Bearcats quarterback Reed Charpia (2) and Brookland-Cayce Bearcats wide receiver Dominick Perry celebrate a touchdown during the game between Gilbert High School at Brookland-Cayce High School.
Brookland-Cayce Bearcats wide receiver Dominick Perry celebrates a touchdown during the game between Gilbert High School at Brookland-Cayce High School.
