Midlands and SC high school football scores, Week 11

Regular season
Thursday Midlands
Fox Creek 53, Eau Claire 32
Lancaster 28, Richland Northeast 26
Friday Midlands
Airport 37, North Augusta 34
Barnwell 20, Batesburg-Leesville 6
Brookland-Cayce 35, Gilbert 18
Chapin 24, A.C. Flora 17
Chester 43, Columbia 6
Dreher 42, Lower Richland 32
Dutch Fork 38, Lexington 21
Fairfield Central 70, Camden 55
Keenan 63, C.A. Johnson 0
Lugoff-Elgin 28, Crestwood 27
Pelion 28, Edisto 20
Saluda 55, Gray Collegiate 18
South Pointe 57, Westwood 7
Spring Valley, Irmo 17
Strom Thurmond 56, Swansea 20
White Knoll 49, River Bluff 7
York 28, Ridge View 21
SCISA 3A Playoffs
Ben Lippen 30, Wilson Hall 12
SCISA 8-man Playoffs
Division I
Richard Winn 34, Clarendon Hall 6
Statewide scores
Abbeville 27, Ninety Six 0
Aiken 49, Midland Valley 28
Andrews 39, Johnsonville 20
Aynor 30, Waccamaw 29
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 26, Calhoun County 19
Bishop England 42, Lake Marion 0
Carvers Bay 34, Mullins 24
Central 34, Lee Central 32
Christ Church Episcopal 26, Chesnee 21
Clinton 32, Woodruff 24
Conway 54, Socastee 21
Cross 56, Branchville 0
Dillon 37, Loris 0
Green Sea Floyds 44, Creek Bridge 14
Hartsville 38, Lakewood 6
Lake City 27, Georgetown 20
Lamar 29, Lewisville 12
McBee 30, Timmonsville 6
Myrtle Beach 55, St. James 3
Pendleton 43, Landrum 0
Ridge Spring-Monetta 28, Blackville-Hilda 6
South Aiken 35, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 21
South Florence 41, Carolina Forest 38
Southside Christian 29, Liberty 27
Stratford 14, Ashley Ridge 7
Sumter 41, West Florence 10
Wagener-Salley 44, North 0
West Ashley 57, James Island 20
Woodland 42, Burke 3
SCISA Class AAA
Quarterfinal
SCISA Class AA
Quarterfinal
First Baptist 54, Spartanburg Christian 0
Robert E. Lee Academy 52, Northwood Academy 7
SCISA Class A
Quarterfinal
Dillon Christian 62, Palmetto Christian Academy 19
SCISA Class Eight Man I
Quarterfinal
Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 38, Charleston Collegiate 0
SCISA Class Eight Man II
Quarterfinal
Andrew Jackson Academy 66, Laurens Academy 0
