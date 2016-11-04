High School Football

November 4, 2016 10:19 PM

Midlands and SC high school football scores, Week 11

From staff reports

Regular season

Thursday Midlands

Fox Creek 53, Eau Claire 32

Lancaster 28, Richland Northeast 26

Friday Midlands

Airport 37, North Augusta 34

Barnwell 20, Batesburg-Leesville 6

Brookland-Cayce 35, Gilbert 18

Chapin 24, A.C. Flora 17

Chester 43, Columbia 6

Dreher 42, Lower Richland 32

Dutch Fork 38, Lexington 21

Fairfield Central 70, Camden 55

Keenan 63, C.A. Johnson 0

Lugoff-Elgin 28, Crestwood 27

Pelion 28, Edisto 20

Saluda 55, Gray Collegiate 18

South Pointe 57, Westwood 7

Spring Valley, Irmo 17

Strom Thurmond 56, Swansea 20

White Knoll 49, River Bluff 7

York 28, Ridge View 21

SCISA 3A Playoffs

Ben Lippen 30, Wilson Hall 12

SCISA 8-man Playoffs

Division I

Richard Winn 34, Clarendon Hall 6


 

Statewide scores

Abbeville 27, Ninety Six 0

Aiken 49, Midland Valley 28

Andrews 39, Johnsonville 20

Aynor 30, Waccamaw 29

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 26, Calhoun County 19

Bishop England 42, Lake Marion 0

Carvers Bay 34, Mullins 24

Central 34, Lee Central 32

Christ Church Episcopal 26, Chesnee 21

Clinton 32, Woodruff 24

Conway 54, Socastee 21

Cross 56, Branchville 0

Dillon 37, Loris 0

Green Sea Floyds 44, Creek Bridge 14

Hartsville 38, Lakewood 6

Lake City 27, Georgetown 20

Lamar 29, Lewisville 12

Lexington 38, Dutch Fork 21

McBee 30, Timmonsville 6

Myrtle Beach 55, St. James 3

Pendleton 43, Landrum 0

Ridge Spring-Monetta 28, Blackville-Hilda 6

South Aiken 35, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 21

South Florence 41, Carolina Forest 38

Southside Christian 29, Liberty 27

Stratford 14, Ashley Ridge 7

Sumter 41, West Florence 10

Wagener-Salley 44, North 0

West Ashley 57, James Island 20

Woodland 42, Burke 3

York Comprehensive 28, Ridge View 21

SCISA Class AAA

Quarterfinal

Ben Lippen 30, Wilson Hall 12

SCISA Class AA

Quarterfinal

First Baptist 54, Spartanburg Christian 0

Robert E. Lee Academy 52, Northwood Academy 7

SCISA Class A

Quarterfinal

Dillon Christian 62, Palmetto Christian Academy 19

SCISA Class Eight Man I

Quarterfinal

Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 38, Charleston Collegiate 0

SCISA Class Eight Man II

Quarterfinal

Andrew Jackson Academy 66, Laurens Academy 0

