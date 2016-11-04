Ridge View can't hold off York in penalty-filled game

Ridge View couldn’t avoid the hail of yellow flags at home Friday night with second place in Region 3-4A on the line.
And York just kept coming.
Cougars running back TyQuan McCray found the end zone from 3 yards out with 2:45 left to stun the Blazers 28-21. Ridge View missed out on the best record in team history, and lost a 14-0 lead.
“It’s tough,” Ridge View coach Perry Parks said. “There were some questionable calls there in the third quarter. We had a lot of momentum, and it kind of took it from us.
“It’s a good lesson to learn going into the playoffs.”
Ridge View (8-2, 3-2) finished with 13 penalties for 152 yards, several bringing back big plays. The Cougars (5-5, 4-1) started their final two drives inside Ridge View territory and eventually broke through. York gets a home playoff game with the win.
TURNING POINT
York running back Paul Moore went 57 yards to set up the touchdown that tied it 21-21. Ridge View couldn’t get out of its own end, giving the visitors the scoring chances they needed.
KEY PERFORMERS
Ali Kelley, RB, Ridge View: The powerful runner had 191 yards on 23 carries, including an 80-yarder to open the game. He outrushed York as a team, but slowed late in the game.
Paul Moore, RB, York: He had 132 yards on 12 carries and one touchdown.
KEY NUMBERS
Three: Sacks for Ridge View pass rusher and South Carolina commit Damani Staley, giving him 21 on the season to tie his own team record.
85: Combined running and passing yards for Ridge View QB Jalen Smith, who came in averaging 251.8 and had to miss several series in the first half.
THEY SAID IT
“Our kids fought back. They’ve got a tremendous football team. They’ve got great athletes ... My hat’s off to our kids. They just played their hearts out for 48 minutes.” Bobby Carroll, York coach
“What do you tell a kid that executes on a big play, it’s negated, they do it again, execute, it’s negated, you do it again, execute, it’s negated? I don’t have a play call for that.” Parks, on having three big plays on one drive called back on penalties
HOW THEY SCORED
1st Quarter
RV – Kelley 80 run (Lawyer kick)11:46
2nd Quarter
RV – Kelley 3 run (Lawyer kick)11:56
Y – Moore 18 run (Prosser kick), 6:00
3rd Quarter
Y – Sanders 5 run (Prosser kick), 2:15
4th Quarter
RV – Rogers-Anderson 43 run (Lawyer kick)11:52
Y – McCray 3 run (Prosser kick), 10:47
Y – McCray 3 run (Prosser kick), 2:45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: Y: Moore 12-132, McCray 14-56, Sanders 3-7, Mitchell 12-5, TEAM 2-(-10). Totals: 43-190. RV: Kelley 23-191, Rogers-Anderson 4-54, Smith 5-9, Brown 3-11. Totals: 35-265
Passing: Y: Mitchell 12-22-0-105, Prosser 0-1-0-0. Totals 12-23-0-105. RV: Smith 9-24-1-76. Anderson 2-5-0-4. Totals: 11-29-1-80.
Receiving: Y: Matthews 6-54, Harris 2-12, Allison 1-15, Moore 1-14, McCray 1-11, Cobb 1-(-2). RV: McCrae 4-29, Kelley 2-18, C. Napper 2-18, Butler 2-7, W. Napper 1-8.
Comments