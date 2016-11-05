Fairfield puts up yards, points in win over Camden; Airport rallies past North Augusta

At Camden, Tony Ruff rushed for more than 400 yards, and Rod Edmonds went for more than 300 yards as Fairfield Central defeated Camden 70-55 on Friday night.
With the win, the Griffins clinched the Region 4-3A title. Fairfield Central finished with 798 yards on the ground, and more than 800 yards of total offense.
Camden quarterback Devin Beckley threw seven TD passes, six to Jo Jo Watson, and rushed for a score in the loss.
Airport 37, North Augusta 35
At Airport, Brett Burnett threw for 272 yards and four touchdowns as Airport rallied from a 21-point halftime deficit to beat North Augusta.
With the win, Airport finishes second in Region 4-4A and will host a first-round playoff game in two weeks.
Kerryon Richardson caught three passes for 80 yards and a TD, and also returned a kickoff for a touchdowns for the Eagles, who trailed 28-7 at halftime. C.J. Wright caught four pases for 70 yards and a TD for Airport. Defensive tackle Sean Miller led the Eagles on defense, and had a sack to seal the win.
Dreher 42, Lower Richland 32
At Lower Richland, Dreher’s Anthony Salters had four interceptions and returned one for a TD to seal the Blue Devils’ victory.
Salters also returned a kickoff for a touchdown. Quarterback Matthew Campbell threw two scores for Dreher.
White Knoll 59, River Bluff 7
At White Knoll, Maurice Jones rushed for 210 yards and three touchdowns as White Knoll clinched a playoff spot.
The Timberwolves finished fourth in Region 5-5A, and will open up the playoffs on the road Nov. 18. Quarterback Jacob Jeffocat rushed for a TD and also threw for a TD for White Knoll.
Antonio Gantt rushed for 105 in the loss for River Bluff in the final game for coach David Bennett.
Ben Lippen 30, Wilson Hall 12
At Ben Lippen, Kyle Wright scored four TDs, including one on a blocked field goal, as the Falcons won their SCISA 3A playoff opener.
Ben Lippen will travel to Hammond next week in a state semifinal game.
Lugoff-Elgin 28, Crestwood 27
At Crestwood, Joe Summers blocked an extra point with 1:23 left to preserve Lugoff-Elgin’s win.
The Demons finish second in Region 6-4A and will host a first-round playoff game. Rahmel Burton led L-E with 91 yards rushing a score and also threw a TD pass.
Barnwell 28, Batesburg-Leesville 7
At Barnwell, the Warhorses struck for two scores in a 73-second span to turn a nail-biter into a huge win heading into the postseason.
Batessburg-Leesville finishes fourth in the region with the loss and will open up the playoffs on the road.
Anton Buxton led the way rushing with 133 yards and the score on 19 carries. Mykal Lee ran it 11 times for 72 yards, Brandon Harvey had 17 carries for 71 yards, and Jenkins rushed 11 times for 68 yards and a score for Barnwell.
Tyreek Tolen rushed for 128 yards to lead B-L.
South Pointe 57, Westwood 7
At South Pointe, Jamari Currence picked off three passes and the Stallions got six total touchdowns from Kendrick in the win.
South Pointe tallied nearly 450 yards of total offense, while holding Westwood to negative yardage in the second half.
Elijah Heatley had an 80-yard TD pass to Kaden Briggs for Westwood’s lone score.
Chester 46, Columbia 6
At Chester, Nate Miller rushed for 126 yards and TD in Columbia’s season-ending loss.
Saluda 55, Gray Collegiate 18
At Saluda, the Tigers clinched their first region championship since 2003 with a convincing victory over Gray Collegiate.
The Tigers rolled up 565 yards of offense led by RB Malik Brooks, who rushed for 283 yards and five touchdowns. Gray Collegiate’s Bryce Fields threw for 223 yards in the loss.
