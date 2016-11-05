Hoff helps Dutch Fork top Irmo to finish unbeaten

Don’t hassle the Hoff.
Dutch Fork freshman running back Ron Hoff scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead the Silver Foxes to a 38-21 victory over Lexington on Friday.
The win gave Dutch Fork its first undefeated regular season in school history, and a region championship.
“It’s good, but it wasn’t fun the way we did it. We found a way to win,” Dutch Fork coach Tom Knotts said. “We started to get a little bit of a push and (Reese) Nichols was able to hit some big passes for us.”
The teams traded scores to open the game, but Lexington was able to grab a lead early in the second quarter on a Jordan Hiller 1-yard run.
After a Dutch Fork field goal cut the lead to 14-10, Lexington began to move the ball down the field, looking for a score before halftime. Instead, Dutch Fork’s Braxton Carr intercepted a pass and returned it 58 yards to give the Silver Foxes a halftime lead.
Lexington used some razzle dazzle in the second half when Oscar Ferguson took a reverse and threw 39 yards to Trey Norman to give the Wildcats a 21-17 lead.
From there, Dutch Fork’s defense would tighten, allowing the rushing attack to take over. Hoff finished with 134 yards and three total touchdowns.
“The offensive line did a great job in the second half, allowing me to find holes and get yards,” Hoff said. “The coaches do a great job of preparing me for the games, and I just go out and do my job.”
Dutch Fork improved to 10-0 and 6-0 in region play.
“Right now, we’ll take a little break,” Knotts said. “Then we’ll come back and get after it, just like always.”
TURNING POINT
Late in the fourth quarter, Lexington couldn’t find anyone open on a fourth-and-9 play at the Dutch Fork 30. The Wildcats turned the ball over on downs trailing 31-21. Dutch Fork ran down the clock and padded its advantage.
KEY PERFORMERS
Hoff: Dutch Fork freshman had 19 carries for 134 yards and three touchdowns, including two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
Oscar Ferguson: Lexington receiver caught six passes for 109 yards and a touchdown. Also threw a 39-yard touchdown to Trey Norman.
KEY NUMBERS
0: Regular-season losses for Dutch Fork this season. It’s the first time in the school’s 20-plus year history to go through a regular season unbeaten.
10 and 121: Penalties and penalty yards assessed to the Silver Foxes. Lexington had eight penalties for 85 yards.
THEY SAID IT
“We can’t win championships with that many penalties, but we’re 10-0.” – Knotts
“It’s a blessing for all these seniors, they have been working for this for four years. I’m happy to be able to help them get this.” – Hoff on undefeated regular season
HOW THEY SCORED
1st Quarter
DF: Ron Hoff 12 yard run – Ford Williams kick (9:22)
LEX: Chase Crouch 35 yard pass to Oscar Ferguson – Gunnar Kennedy kick (6:31)
2nd Quarter
LEX: Jordan Hiller 1 yard run – Kennedy kick (10:50)
DF: Ford Williams 27 yard field goal (3:57)
DF: Braxton Carr interception return 56 yards – Williams kick (1:44)
3rd Quarter
LEX: Oscar Ferguson 39 yard pass to Trey Norman – Kennedy kick (7:49)
DF: Reese Nichols 20 yard pass to Austin Connor – Williams kick (6:02)
4th Quarter
DF: Ron Hoff seven yard run – Kennedy kick (11:08)
DF: Ron Hoff nine yard run – Kennedy kick (0:58)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: DF: Ron Hoff 19-134-3, Reese Nichols 11-81, Austin Conner 1-7, L: Jordan Hiller 25-63-1, Chase Crouch 9-28, Cooper Smith 6-28, Donte Davis 3-9
Passing: DF: Reese Nichols 9-14-143-1, L: Chase Crouch 17-26-176-1, Oscar Ferguson 1-1-39-1
Receiving: DF: Austin Connor 2-58-1, Bobby Irby 4-42, Bryson Cannon 1-24, Liam Reid 1-11, Ward Hacklen 1-9, L: Oscar Ferguson 6-109-1, Mitchell McGee 5-45, Trey Norman 2-39, Jordan Hiller 3-15, Trevor Daniel 2-10
Comments