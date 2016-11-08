Fairfield Central duo enjoys record night

Fairfield Central running back Tony Ruff simply summed up his and teammate Rod Edmonds’ performances Friday against Camden.
“Every time we touched the ball, we were gaining yards,” Ruff said.
Lots of yards.
Ruff rushed 21 times for a school-record 392 yards and four touchdowns, while Edmonds carried 27 times for 293 yards and two scores in a 70-55 win over Camden.
The Griffins’ tailbacks were named The State’s Co-Offensive Players of the Week. Dreher’s Anthony Salters was named the Defensive Player of the Week following his four-interception performance against Lower Richland.
“I was sore on Saturday, but it was worth it,” Edmonds said. “Fairfield has had a lot of athletes, and to make something like that happen is special.”
The Griffins broke several school marks in the win, including Ruff’s single-game yardage. Ruff had 311 yards rushing coming into the game.
The 785 rushing yards and 873 yards of total offense also were school records. The 70 points were the most Fairfield has scored in a game since putting up 72 against Eau Claire in 2012.
“It was one of those nights. I don’t know if we will ever have that night again. Everything was just clicking,” Fairfield coach Demetrius Davis said.
Davis said he expected to be able to run the ball against Camden, but even he was blown away by the results. He had high praise for Ruff and Edmonds, but also for the offensive line. Fairfield Central averaged 12.4 yards a carry against the Bulldogs. Griffins quarterback Stanley McManus also rushed for 100 yards.
“We couldn’t do it without our line,” Ruff said.
“Kind of our game plan every week is to see if we can run the ball. It was unbelievable,” Davis said. “I consider myself an offensive line guy, and to see those guys create the holes and do what we are able to do. Those guys are great running backs, but it starts up front.”
Ruff and Edmonds are part of the Griffins’ running back rotation, which is missing Jerrell Suber-Oneal, who’s been bothered by injuries this season. The backs rotate about every six plays, which allows them to stay fresh. That’s a formula that’s worked in the past for Davis, and he likes the versatility that both backs bring.
“Tony is a speedster. He is a track guy. Rod is a tough, hardnosed kid,” Davis said. “Those guys can really run and are a big part of what we do.”
