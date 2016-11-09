White Knoll’s Haltiwanger added to Shrine Bowl roster

White Knoll defensive lineman Shaheem Haltiwanger was named to the Shrine Bowl on Wednesday.
Haltiwanger, a defensive lineman, replaces Dillon’s Jermaine McDaniel. The senior has 61 tackles and two sacks this season and is only the third Shrine Bowl selection for White Knoll.
“It's a honor to be picked. Being one out of three players from my school to ever be selected for this game,” Haltiwanger said. “Without my teammates and coaches, I wouldn't be in this situation.”
The addition of Haltiwanger gives 10 Midlands players on the South Carolina roster. Newberry’s Phil Strickland is the head coach for the S.C. squad. The game will be played Dec. 17 at Wofford’s Gibbs Stadium.
