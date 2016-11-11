Midlands and SC high school football scores

Regular season (abbreviated schedule, hurricane-affected games)
Brookland-Cayce 49, Edisto 7
Buford 46, North Central 21
Orangeburg Wilkinson 34, Dreher 31
Playoffs
SCISA Class 3A playoffs
Ben Lippen 41, Hammond 14
Porter-Gaud 14, Laurence Manning Academy 6
SCISA Class 2A playoffs
First Baptist 55, Trinity Byrnes School 35
Robert E. Lee Academy 28, St. Andrew's 7
SCISA Class A playoffs
Colleton Prep 17, Pee Dee Academy 14
Dillon Christian 41, Williamsburg Academy 0
SCISA 8-Man Division I
Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 52, Cathedral Academy 36
Holly Hill Academy 72, St. John's Christian Academy 42
SCISA 8-Man Division II
WW King 14, Patrick Henry 0
Andrew Jackson 80, Richard Winn 0
Statewide scores
Andrews 49, Marion 14
Battery Creek 23, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 20
Berkeley 48, Beaufort 14
Bluffton 32, Wade Hampton (H) 19
C.E. Murray 41, Branchville 6
Cheraw 28, Lee Central 14
Conway 36, South Florence 21
Cross 60, Bethune-Bowman 6
Dillon 49, Aynor 6
Georgetown 28, Loris 0
Green Sea Floyds 18, East Clarendon 2
Hilton Head Island 69, Colleton County 34
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 42, Denmark-Olar 8
Lake City 47, Waccamaw 13
Lake View 38, Hannah-Pamplico 14
Latta 48, Johnsonville 29
Marlboro County 56, Myrtle Beach 55
Mullins 68, Kingstree 6
North Myrtle Beach 47, Wilson 0
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 34, Dreher 30
Socastee 53, West Florence 27
Sumter 23, Carolina Forest 0
Timberland 28, Manning 27
Whale Branch 27, Academic Magnet 0
Williston-Elko 27, North 6
Woodland 33, Garrett Academy of Technology 0
