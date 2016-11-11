High School Football

November 11, 2016 9:59 PM

Midlands and SC high school football scores

From staff reports

Regular season (abbreviated schedule, hurricane-affected games)

Brookland-Cayce 49, Edisto 7

Buford 46, North Central 21

Orangeburg Wilkinson 34, Dreher 31

Playoffs

SCISA Class 3A playoffs

Ben Lippen 41, Hammond 14

Porter-Gaud 14, Laurence Manning Academy 6

SCISA Class 2A playoffs

First Baptist 55, Trinity Byrnes School 35

Robert E. Lee Academy 28, St. Andrew's 7

SCISA Class A playoffs

Colleton Prep 17, Pee Dee Academy 14

Dillon Christian 41, Williamsburg Academy 0

SCISA 8-Man Division I

Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 52, Cathedral Academy 36

Holly Hill Academy 72, St. John's Christian Academy 42

SCISA 8-Man Division II

WW King 14, Patrick Henry 0

Andrew Jackson 80, Richard Winn 0


 

Statewide scores

Andrews 49, Marion 14

Battery Creek 23, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 20

Berkeley 48, Beaufort 14

Bluffton 32, Wade Hampton (H) 19

Brookland-Cayce 49, Edisto 7

Buford 46, North Central 21

C.E. Murray 41, Branchville 6

Cheraw 28, Lee Central 14

Conway 36, South Florence 21

Cross 60, Bethune-Bowman 6

Dillon 49, Aynor 6

Georgetown 28, Loris 0

Green Sea Floyds 18, East Clarendon 2

Hilton Head Island 69, Colleton County 34

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 42, Denmark-Olar 8

Lake City 47, Waccamaw 13

Lake View 38, Hannah-Pamplico 14

Latta 48, Johnsonville 29

Marlboro County 56, Myrtle Beach 55

Mullins 68, Kingstree 6

North Myrtle Beach 47, Wilson 0

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 34, Dreher 30

Socastee 53, West Florence 27

Sumter 23, Carolina Forest 0

Timberland 28, Manning 27

Whale Branch 27, Academic Magnet 0

Williston-Elko 27, North 6

Woodland 33, Garrett Academy of Technology 0

