Photos: Ben Lippen vs. Hammond football

Ben Lippen and Hammond players form a pile during a play of their semi-finals game.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Hammond players celebrate a close touchdown during their semi-finals game against Ben Lippen.

C. Rush

online@thestate.com
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Ben Lippen players battle for yardage against Hammond during their semi-finals game.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Hammond's Anthony Wilson battles for yards during their semi-finals game against Ben Lippen.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Ben Lippen fans celebrate in the stands after a touchdown during their game against Hammond.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Ben Lippen head coach Derek White says a prayer for his players after their big semi-finals game against Hammond.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Ben Lippen players celebrate after their big semi-finals win against Hammond.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Ben Lippen's defensive line battles with Hammond's offensive line during their semi-finals game.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Ben Lippen defenders work together to take down a Hammond runner during their semi-final game.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Hammond cheerleaders pose for a picture during their semi-finals game against Ben Lippen.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Ben Lippen's defensive line sets up for a big stop against Hammond during their semi-final game.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Ben Lippen players celebrate after making a big stop against Hammon's offense during their semi-final game.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Hammond's Kevin Vaughan blocks an extra point attempt during their semi-finals game against Ben Lippen.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Jack Theodore battles for yardage against Ben Lippen during their semi-finals game.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
C. Rush
online@thestate.com