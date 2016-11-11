Ben Lippen headed to SCISA 3A championship

Ben Lippen proved its first win over Hammond was no fluke.
Bryce Thompson rushed for four touchdowns and threw for another and the Falcons’ defense shut down the Skyhawks over the final two-plus quarters in the 41-14 win on Friday in the SCISA 3A semifinals at Eden Stadium.
“We had a lot of doubters. I ain’t going to say names. They said we couldn’t beat Hammond twice,” Thompson said. “We just didn’t beat them we played our butts off. And the results showed.”
Ben Lippen advances to the state championship for the first time since 1998 and will play Porter-Gaud, 14-6 winners over Laurence Manning, at 7:30 p.m. next Saturday at Benedict College.
It’s Ben Lippen’s second win over Hammond this season. The Falcons won 31-21, on Sept. 9 to end the Skyhawks’ 27-game winning streak. Friday’s victory ended Hammond’s consecutive state title appearances at 10.
Thompson accounted for 183 yards of offense scored three of his five-touchdowns in the second half. Ben Lippen’s defense forced five turnovers in the final two quarters, leading to 21 points.
TURNING POINT
Trailing 14-13 at halftime, Ben Lippen didn’t score on its first possession of the second half but pinned Hammond inside the 10-yard line. The Skyhawks fumbled, and Ben Lippen took over at the 8-yard line. Thompson scored two plays later to make it 20-14.
KEY PERFORMERS
Thompson: In addition to his running, the Virginia Tech commit threw a 73-yard TD pass in the second quarter to get the Falcons within 14-13 and tackled Hammond Corbett Glick at the 4-yard line on fourth-and-1 in
Kyle Wright: Rushed for 46 yards and TD and also had several key tackles on defense at linebacker.
Jack Theodore: Hammond receiver caught 10 passes for 92 yards and also rushed for 47 yards.
KEY NUMBERS
11: Number of Hammond turnovers in two games this season against Ben Lippen.
9 Number of touchdowns Thompson has accounted for in two games against Hammond.
THEY SAID IT
“We layed a brick. Our theme is brick by brick and we layed a huge one tonight,” – Ben Lippen coach Derek White said.
“They got some great players over there and … they deserved to win. I’m proud of my players and we are going to work hard in the offseason to be a little better next year.” – Hammond coach Erik Kimrey
“Our kids were loose at practice. We were jamming to music and we were ready for this” – White
HOW THEY SCORED
1st Quarter
H – Glick 1 run (Barrett kick), 9:34
BL – Thompson 33 run (kick failed), 5:04
2nd Quarter
H – Borden 19 pass from Glick (Barrett kick), 8:55
BL – Fleming 73 pass from Thompson (Lundberg kick), 1:29
3rd Quarter
BL – Thompson 3 run (Lundberg kick), 9:19
BL – Wright 24 run (Lundberg kick), 5:44
BL – Thompson 2 run (Lundberg kick), 1:41
4th Quarter
BL – Thompson 16 run (Lundberg kick), 5:29
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: BL: Thompson 19-110, Wright 10-46, McClure 6-20. H: Glick 15-94, Wilson 15-41, Theodore 5-47
Passing: BL: McClure 4-7 39, Thompson 1-1 73. H: Glick 23-39-2 259.
Receiving: BL: Fleming 2-97, Cureton 2-15. H: Theodore 10-92, Folline 2-19, Wilson 3-42, Prickett 6-72, Borden 2-34
