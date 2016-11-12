Brookland-Cayce routs Edisto in regular-season final; Dreher falls to O-W

At Edisto, Brookland-Cayce capped off one of the best regular seasons in school history with a 49-7 win over Edisto on Friday.
The Bearcats finish 9-1 and will host a first-round playoff game next week.
Joe Pradubsri and Marquis McCoy each had three TDs for B-C.
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 34, Dreher 31
At Memorial Stadium, O-W wrapped up third place in Region 5-4A with a win over the Blue Devils.
Dreher finishes fourth in the region and will travel to North Myrtle Beach in the first round of the playoffs next week.
Matthew Campbell threw for two TDs to Tyran Rush and caught a TD pass from Anthony Salters in the loss. Jay Washington rushed for a score for the Blue Devils but left in the first half with an injury.
Buford 46, North Central 21
At Buford, Cedrick Cunningham had two TDs in the loss for North Central
W.W. King 14, Patrick Henry 6
At W.W. King, Jackson Parrish scored two first-half touchdowns as W.W. King advanced to the SCISA 8-man Division II state championship.
W.W. King (10-0) will play Andrew Jackson, 80-0 winners over Richard Winn, for the title next Friday.
Comments