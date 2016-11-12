High School Football

November 12, 2016 1:27 AM

SCHSL and SCISA playoff schedule

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

SCHSL Playoffs

Friday

All Games at 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Upper State

Mauldin at Westside

Dorman at Nation Ford

Woodmont at Laurens

Clover at Spartanburg

Rock Hill at Boiling Springs

Easley at Greenwood

Gaffney at Northwestern

Hillcrest at T.L. Hanna

Lower State

Irmo at Fort Dorchester

Blythewood at South Florence

Goose Creek at Conway

West Ashley at Spring Valley

Lexington at Sumter

White Knoll at Wando

Ashley Ridge at Dutch Fork

Carolina Forest at Summerville

Class 4A

Upper State

Lancaster at Belton Honea Path

North Augusta at Greer

Greenville at South Pointe

Eastside at Airport

Aiken at Union County

Ridge View at Union County

Blue Ridge at South Aiken

Daniel at York

Lower State

Wilson at Chapin

Beaufort at Lugoff-Elgin

Dreher at North Myrtle Beach

Crestwood at Cane Bay

Hilton Head at Hartsville

Marlboro County at A.C. Flora

Darlington at Berkeley

Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Myrtle Beach

Class 3A

Upper State

Woodruff at Fairfield Central

Pendleton at Palmetto

Indian Land at Newberry

Emerald at Crescent

Walhalla at Powdersville

Clinton at Chester

Berea at Seneca

Camden at Chapman

Lower State

Swansea at Bluffton

Bishop England at Lake City

Battery Creek at Brookland-Cayce

Georgetown at Manning

Hanahan at Dillon

Strom Thurmond at Wade Hampton

Timberland at Loris

May River at Gilbert

Class 2A

Upper State

Keenan at Blacksburg

Central at Liberty

Landrum at Saluda

Ninety-Six at Andrew Jackson

Lee Central at Abbeville

Gray Collegiate at Christ Church

Southside Christian at Cheraw

Chesnee at Fox Creek

Lower State

Buford at Carvers Bay

Mullins at Whale Branch

Marion at Woodland

North Charleston or Garrett at Barnwell

North Charleston or Garrett at Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Latta at Calhoun County

Allendale-Fairfax at Andrews

Batesburg-Leesville at Academic Magnet

Class A

Upper state

Wagener-Salley at Lewisville

At-large at McBee

Ridge-Spring Monetta at Dixie

Hunter-Kinard Tyler at Whitmire

First round byes: McCormick, Blackville-Hilda, Lamar, Williston-Elko

Lower State

Hemingway at Scott’s Branch

At-large at Cross

Green Sea-Floyds at Military Magnet

At-large at Baptist Hill

First-round byes: St. Johns, Hannah-Pamplico, C.E. Murray, Lake View

SCISA State Championships

Friday

8-Man Division II

At Wilson Hall

W.W. King vs. Andrew Jackson, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

At Benedict College

Class 2A

Robert E. Lee vs. First Baptist, noon

Class A

Dillon Christian vs. Colleton Prep, 3:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Ben Lippen vs. Laurence Manning, 7:30 p.m.

8-Man Division II

At Wilson Hall

Holly Hill vs. Wardlaw, 1 p.m.

High School Football

