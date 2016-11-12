SCHSL and SCISA playoff schedule

SCHSL Playoffs
Friday
All Games at 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Upper State
Mauldin at Westside
Dorman at Nation Ford
Woodmont at Laurens
Clover at Spartanburg
Rock Hill at Boiling Springs
Easley at Greenwood
Gaffney at Northwestern
Hillcrest at T.L. Hanna
Lower State
Irmo at Fort Dorchester
Blythewood at South Florence
Goose Creek at Conway
West Ashley at Spring Valley
Lexington at Sumter
White Knoll at Wando
Ashley Ridge at Dutch Fork
Carolina Forest at Summerville
Class 4A
Upper State
Lancaster at Belton Honea Path
North Augusta at Greer
Greenville at South Pointe
Eastside at Airport
Aiken at Union County
Ridge View at Union County
Blue Ridge at South Aiken
Daniel at York
Lower State
Wilson at Chapin
Beaufort at Lugoff-Elgin
Dreher at North Myrtle Beach
Crestwood at Cane Bay
Hilton Head at Hartsville
Marlboro County at A.C. Flora
Darlington at Berkeley
Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Myrtle Beach
Class 3A
Upper State
Woodruff at Fairfield Central
Pendleton at Palmetto
Indian Land at Newberry
Emerald at Crescent
Walhalla at Powdersville
Clinton at Chester
Berea at Seneca
Camden at Chapman
Lower State
Swansea at Bluffton
Bishop England at Lake City
Battery Creek at Brookland-Cayce
Georgetown at Manning
Hanahan at Dillon
Strom Thurmond at Wade Hampton
Timberland at Loris
May River at Gilbert
Class 2A
Upper State
Keenan at Blacksburg
Central at Liberty
Landrum at Saluda
Ninety-Six at Andrew Jackson
Lee Central at Abbeville
Gray Collegiate at Christ Church
Southside Christian at Cheraw
Chesnee at Fox Creek
Lower State
Buford at Carvers Bay
Mullins at Whale Branch
Marion at Woodland
North Charleston or Garrett at Barnwell
North Charleston or Garrett at Bamberg-Ehrhardt
Latta at Calhoun County
Allendale-Fairfax at Andrews
Batesburg-Leesville at Academic Magnet
Class A
Upper state
Wagener-Salley at Lewisville
At-large at McBee
Ridge-Spring Monetta at Dixie
Hunter-Kinard Tyler at Whitmire
First round byes: McCormick, Blackville-Hilda, Lamar, Williston-Elko
Lower State
Hemingway at Scott’s Branch
At-large at Cross
Green Sea-Floyds at Military Magnet
At-large at Baptist Hill
First-round byes: St. Johns, Hannah-Pamplico, C.E. Murray, Lake View
SCISA State Championships
Friday
8-Man Division II
At Wilson Hall
W.W. King vs. Andrew Jackson, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
At Benedict College
Class 2A
Robert E. Lee vs. First Baptist, noon
Class A
Dillon Christian vs. Colleton Prep, 3:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Ben Lippen vs. Laurence Manning, 7:30 p.m.
8-Man Division II
At Wilson Hall
Holly Hill vs. Wardlaw, 1 p.m.
Comments