With air quality suffering, SC schools must decide fate of playoffs scheduling

With air quality across the state suffering this week from wildfires burning in several Southeastern states, the S.C. High School League is leaving it up to each school to decide whether or not to proceed as planned with playoff football games on Friday night.
According to a statement from the SCHSL, “DHEC has informed us that as of 12:00 pm [Thursday], they expect the projected air quality throughout the state to be at the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups Level (Orange) or less [Friday] statewide. Since we know that the conditions are constantly changing and vary from the projected forecasts, we ask that the school administrators continue to monitor their local forecasts to determine if they should play their playoff game as scheduled Friday night.”
If teams decide not to play Friday, the SCHSL encourages schools to make the game up as soon as possible, with Sunday would be option if needed.
“The SCHSL will support any decision to postpone, or change the location of a playoff game when student safety is a concern,” the statement reads. “If schools choose to postpone the contest, the expectation is that you will play the next available day provided the conditions allow.”
The playoffs are already running two weeks behind schedule because of the impact of Hurricane Matthew.
In addition to SCHSL playoffs, SCISA is its state championships Saturday at Benedict College. SCISA athletic director Mike Fanning said the games will go on as scheduled.
Midlands football schedule
A look at the postseason high school football schedule for teams from the Midlands. SCISA wraps up with its state championships next weekend, while S.C. High School League teams are just getting started with the playoffs. Click here for the full schedule of games ahead of any changes that might be made.
SCHSL Playoffs
Friday
All Games at 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Lower State
Irmo at Fort Dorchester
Blythewood at South Florence
West Ashley at Spring Valley
Lexington at Sumter
White Knoll at Wando
Ashley Ridge at Dutch Fork
Class 4A
Upper State
Eastside at Airport
Ridge View at Wren
Lower State
Wilson at Chapin
Beaufort at Lugoff-Elgin
Dreher at North Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach at A.C. Flora
Class 3A
Upper State
Woodruff at Fairfield Central
Indian Land at Newberry
Camden at Chapman
Lower State
Swansea at Bluffton
Battery Creek at Brookland-Cayce
May River at Gilbert
Class 2A
Upper State
Keenan at Blacksburg
Gray Collegiate at Christ Church
Lower State
Batesburg-Leesville at Academic Magnet
SCISA State Championships
Friday
8-Man Division II
At Wilson Hall
W.W. King vs. Andrew Jackson, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
At Benedict College
Class 3A
Ben Lippen vs. Porter-Gaud, 7:30 p.m.
Comments