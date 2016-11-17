High School Football

November 17, 2016 3:54 PM

With air quality suffering, SC schools must decide fate of playoffs scheduling

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

With air quality across the state suffering this week from wildfires burning in several Southeastern states, the S.C. High School League is leaving it up to each school to decide whether or not to proceed as planned with playoff football games on Friday night.

According to a statement from the SCHSL, “DHEC has informed us that as of 12:00 pm [Thursday], they expect the projected air quality throughout the state to be at the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups Level (Orange) or less [Friday] statewide. Since we know that the conditions are constantly changing and vary from the projected forecasts, we ask that the school administrators continue to monitor their local forecasts to determine if they should play their playoff game as scheduled Friday night.”

If teams decide not to play Friday, the SCHSL encourages schools to make the game up as soon as possible, with Sunday would be option if needed.

“The SCHSL will support any decision to postpone, or change the location of a playoff game when student safety is a concern,” the statement reads. “If schools choose to postpone the contest, the expectation is that you will play the next available day provided the conditions allow.”

The playoffs are already running two weeks behind schedule because of the impact of Hurricane Matthew.

In addition to SCHSL playoffs, SCISA is its state championships Saturday at Benedict College. SCISA athletic director Mike Fanning said the games will go on as scheduled.

Midlands football schedule

A look at the postseason high school football schedule for teams from the Midlands. SCISA wraps up with its state championships next weekend, while S.C. High School League teams are just getting started with the playoffs. Click here for the full schedule of games ahead of any changes that might be made.

SCHSL Playoffs

Friday

All Games at 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Lower State

Irmo at Fort Dorchester

Blythewood at South Florence

West Ashley at Spring Valley

Lexington at Sumter

White Knoll at Wando

Ashley Ridge at Dutch Fork

Class 4A

Upper State

Eastside at Airport

Ridge View at Wren

Lower State

Wilson at Chapin

Beaufort at Lugoff-Elgin

Dreher at North Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach at A.C. Flora

Class 3A

Upper State

Woodruff at Fairfield Central

Indian Land at Newberry

Camden at Chapman

Lower State

Swansea at Bluffton

Battery Creek at Brookland-Cayce

May River at Gilbert

Class 2A

Upper State

Keenan at Blacksburg

Gray Collegiate at Christ Church

Lower State

Batesburg-Leesville at Academic Magnet

SCISA State Championships

Friday

8-Man Division II

At Wilson Hall

W.W. King vs. Andrew Jackson, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

At Benedict College

Class 3A

Ben Lippen vs. Porter-Gaud, 7:30 p.m.

Related content

High School Football

Comments

Videos

Postgame reaction from Ben Lippen's win over Hammond

View more video

Sports Videos