Lugoff-Elgin gets taste of postseason

Team of Week: Brookland-Cayce in midst breakout season

Players of Week: Fairfield Central backs enjoy record-setting night

Postgame reaction from Brookland-Cayce's win over Gilbert

Penalties hurt Ridge View in loss to York

Chapin celebrates win over AC Flora, region title

River Bluff finds positives in discouraging season

Team of Week: A.C. Flora rebounds after tough start

Player of Week: Two-sport standout Beckley shining for Camden

2:34