Photos: A.C. Flora vs Myrtle Beach

AC Flora Falcons wide receiver Cory Riley scores on a touchdown reception in the second quarter against the Myrtle Beach Seahawks in the playoff game at Memorial Stadium.
AC Flora Falcons guard Zeke Green (68) and teammates celebrate in the closing moments in the playoff game at Memorial Stadium. AC Flora upset Myrtle Beach 42-28.
AC Flora Falcons wide receiver Cory Riley scores on a touchdown reception against the Myrtle Beach Seahawks in the playoff game at Memorial Stadium.
Myrtle Beach Seahawks wide receiver Marcus Grissett (2) and Myrtle Beach Seahawks Daron Finkley WR (9) celebrate a touchdown by Finkley against the AC Flora Falcons in the second quarter in the playoff game at Memorial Stadium.
AC Flora Falcons quarterback Lane Botkin (12) scrambles against the Myrtle Beach Seahawks in the playoff game at Memorial Stadium.
Myrtle Beach Seahawks quarterback Lawson Cribb (18) passes against the AC Flora Falcons in the playoff game at Memorial Stadium.
AC Flora Falcons Lane Botkin (12) and AC Flora Falcons wide receiver Cory Riley celebrate a Botkin touchdown against the Myrtle Beach Seahawks in the playoff game at Memorial Stadium.
Myrtle Beach Seahawks quarterback Markell Johnson (15) scrambles against the Myrtle Beach Seahawks in the playoff game at Memorial Stadium.
AC Flora Falcons quarterback Carlton Andrews (15) escapes the grasp of Myrtle Beach Seahawks outside linebacker Dlanor Tilton (8) in the playoff game at Memorial Stadium.
AC Flora Falcons wide receiver Thomas Hollingsworth (3) attempts to get around Myrtle Beach Seahawks cornerback Jayce Allen (1) in the playoff game at Memorial Stadium.
AC Flora Falcons wide receiver Thomas Hollingsworth (3) is brought down by Myrtle Beach Seahawks cornerback Jayce Allen (1) in the playoff game at Memorial Stadium.
AC Flora Falcons wide receiver Thomas Hollingsworth (3) makes a reception against the Myrtle Beach Seahawks in the playoff game at Memorial Stadium.
AC Flora Falcons wide receiver Cory Riley runs after the catch against the Myrtle Beach Seahawks in the playoff game at Memorial Stadium.
AC Flora Falcons wide receiver Garrett Whetstone (8) runs after a reception against the Myrtle Beach Seahawks in the playoff game at Memorial Stadium.
Myrtle Beach Seahawks running back Jermani Green (22) scores a touchdown against the AC Flora Falcons in the playoff game at Memorial Stadium.
AC Flora Falcons head coach Reggie Shaw directs his team against the Myrtle Beach Seahawks in the playoff game at Memorial Stadium.
Myrtle Beach Seahawks running back Keyonte Sessions (14) is brought down AC Flora Falcons defensive end Dewey Greene (64) in the playoff game at Memorial Stadium.
AC Flora Falcons kicker Thomas Mccutchen (30) punts against the Myrtle Beach Seahawks in the playoff game at Memorial Stadium.
AC Flora Falcons quarterback Carlton Andrews (15) passes against the Myrtle Beach Seahawks in the playoff game at Memorial Stadium.
AC Flora Falcons running back Coleman Pope (7) attempts a halfback pass against the Myrtle Beach Seahawks in the playoff game at Memorial Stadium.
AC Flora Falcons quarterback Lane Botkin (12) rushes against the Myrtle Beach Seahawks in the playoff game at Memorial Stadium.
Myrtle Beach Seahawks wide receiver Jermani Green (22) scores on a touchdown reception against the AC Flora Falcons in the playoff game at Memorial Stadium.
AC Flora Falcons running back Melik Rush (28) leads his team onto the field before the playoff game against the Myrtle Beach Seahawks at Memorial Stadium.
AC Flora Falcons head coach Reggie Shaw speask to his players following their win over the Myrtle Beach Seahawks in the playoff game at Memorial Stadium. AC Flora upset Myrtle Beach 42-28.
AC Flora Falcons quarterback Lane Botkin (12) scores the clinching touchdown in the playoff game at Memorial Stadium. AC Flora upset Myrtle Beach 42-28.
AC Flora Falcons head coach Reggie Shaw hugs AC Flora Falcons running back Coleman Pope (7) and AC Flora Falcons quarterback Carlton Andrews (15) in the closing moments playoff game at Memorial Stadium. AC Flora upset Myrtle Beach 42-28.
AC Flora Falcons defensive end Dj Frazier (82) and AC Flora Falcons guard JZ Siokis celebrate in the closing moments in the playoff game at Memorial Stadium. AC Flora upset Myrtle Beach 42-28.
AC Flora Falcons players mob AC Flora Falcons head coach Reggie Shaw following the playoff win at Memorial Stadium. AC Flora upset Myrtle Beach 42-28.
Myrtle Beach Seahawks defensive tackle Chris Brown (73) sits on the bench following their loss in the playoff game at Memorial Stadium. AC Flora upset Myrtle Beach 42-28.
AC Flora Falcons quarterback Lane Botkin (12) celebrates after scoring the clinching touchdown in the playoff game at Memorial Stadium. AC Flora upset Myrtle Beach 42-28.
AC Flora Falcons quarterback Lane Botkin (12) scrambles for yardage in the playoff game at Memorial Stadium. AC Flora upset Myrtle Beach 42-28.
