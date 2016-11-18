Lexington, White Knoll pick up pair of big road playoff wins

At Sumter, Chase Crouch scored on a 10-yard run with 15 seconds left, and hit David Jacobs on the 2-point conversion to lift Lexington to a 29-28 win over Sumter on Friday in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.
Lexington will travel to region rival White Knoll next week.
The Wildcats, who trailed 21-14 late in the fourth quarter, tied it on Crouch’s pass to Trey Norman with 15 seconds left.
Crouch was 12-of-14 for 181 yards and 2 TDs, both to Norman, who finished with 67 yards receiving on five catches.
White Knoll 21, Wando 13
At Wando, Maurice Jones rushed for a pair of TDs, including one at the beginning of the fourth quarter in the Timberwolves’ victory.
White Knoll faces Lexington in the second round of the 5A playoffs next week.
Jones finished with 83 yards, and Jacob Jeffcoat added a TD run for White Knoll.
Dutch Fork 28, Ashley Ridge 7
At Dutch Fork, Ron Hoff rushed for 98 yards and three second-half scores in top-ranked Dutch Fork’s victory.
The Silver Foxes trailed 7-0 at halftime, but scored 21 points in the third quarter. Quarterback Reese Nichols threw for 237 yards, and Bobby Irby caught five passes for 104.
Dutch Fork hosts Summerville next week.
Blythewood 41, South Florence 28
At Florence, Jordyn Adams accounted for four TDs, including returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown in Blythewood’s win in the Class 5A playoffs.
Blythewood travels to Fort Dorchester next week.
Adams rushed for 86 yards and threw for 133 yards. Chris Woodall added 112 yards and a TD on the ground for the Bengals.
Ridge View 70, Wren 47
At Wren, Ridge View back-up quarterback Javon Anderson threw for 275 yards and four touchdowns in the Blazers’ win in the Class 4A playoffs.
Latheron Rogers-Anderson added 124 yards rushing and a TD, and Ali Kelley ran for 123 yards and a score for Ridge View, which will play Union County next week in the second round.
Airport 47, Eastside 42
At Airport, Brett Burnett threw for 207 yards and three TDs and also rushed for 97 yards and a score in Airport’s comeback win over Eastside in the first round of 4A playoffs.
The Eagles trailed 42-24 in the third quarter but took the lead when Burnett hit C.J. Wright on a 47-yard TD with 1:34 left in the game.
Wright caught five passes for 114 yards and three TDs, and Jamir Robinson added 93 yards on ground.
Brookland-Cayce 42, Battery Creek 7
At Brookland-Cayce, Rasheed Taylor scored three times, and Reed Charpia threw two touchdowns in B-C’s playoff win.
The win gives B-C 10 wins in a season for the first time since the 1960s. The Bearcats host Georgetown next week.
Gilbert 58, May River 10
At Gilbert, Manny Bright caught a TD pass and ran for one as Gilbert scored 52 points in the first half of its first-round win in 3A playoffs.
DeAndre Cook ran for 115 yards in place of injured back Catriez Cook.
Blacksburg 20, Keenan 14
At Blacksburg, Zack Tessner blocked a punt in the fourth quarter for a TD, and Blacksburg held on to beat Keenan.
The Raiders drove inside the 20-yard line, but Myles Adams was tackled on the final play as time expired.
North Myrtle Beach 40, Dreher 14
At North Myrtle Beach, back-up Cason McClendon threw for 185 yards and three touchdowns in North Myrtle Beach’s victory.
McClendon played in place of starter Ronnie Bass, who was dismissed from the team, according to The Sun News.
Dreher played without starting running back Jay Washington because of injury and then lost quarterback Matthew Campbell in the first half with an injury. Hunter Mullinax threw for 101 yards and a TD in relief of Campbell.
Batesburg-Leesville 48, Academic Magnet 0
At Academic Magnet, Bishop Cannon accounted for three touchdowns as B-L won its playoff opener.
Cannon threw for 128 yards and rushed for 58. Tyreek Tolen added 109 yards on ground and B-L held Academic Magnet to 18 yards of offense.
B-L is at Andrews next week.
Fairfield Central 28, Woodruff 21
At Fairfield Central, Stanley McManus scored on a TD run with less than a minute to go to give the Griffins a win in the Class 3A playoffs.
FC hosts Palmetto nextr week.
Andrew Jackson 60, W.W. King 18
At Wilson Hall, Savalas Cann rushed for 286 yards and six TDs as Andrew Jackson defeated W.W. King to win the SCISA 8-Man Division I state title.
It is the second straight title for the Confederates.
